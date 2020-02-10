Cellist Michael Fitzpatrick Talks Dalai Lama Collaboration On Tom Needham's SOUNDS OF FILM

Cellist Michael Fitzpatrick and director Dimitri de Clercq are Tom Needham's special guests this Thursday at 6 pm on WUSB.

Dimitri de Clercq is the award-winning director of YOU GO TO MY HEAD. First Run Features' psychological thriller will open in New York City at THE QUAD Cinema on Valentine's Day (February 14, 2020) and in Los Angeles at Laemmle's Glendale on February 21.

The film is about a mysterious car accident that leaves a young woman lost and alone in the Sahara Desert. Jake, a reclusive architect, finds her unconscious. He drives her to the nearest doctor, to discover that she's suffering from post-traumatic amnesia. Intoxicated by the woman's beauty, Jake claims to be her husband. He names her Kitty and takes her to his remote desert home to recuperate.

As Kitty struggles to come to grips with who she is, Jake invents an elaborate life they can share - the life he has always yearned for. Kitty begins to fall in love with him, but when shreds of her past begin to surface, Jake takes steps to ensure he will not lose the love of his life. The film stars Delfine Bafort and Svetozar Cvetković.

THE SOUNDS OF FILM will also feature an interview with Michael Fitzpatrick, the founder of EARTH'S CALL, the forthcoming global broadcast event using music as the medicine to bring humanity together to care for each other and for our common home, Earth. Mr. Fitzpatrick is the recipient of The Prince Charles Award for Musical Excellence conferred by HRH The Prince of Wales. He performed the Musical Keynote within The Vatican Museum to set the tone for the opening of the Third International Vatican Conference-and performed the Musical Keynote (Ave Maria) for His Holiness, Pope Francis' Blessing of the Conference Attendees in the Paul VI Audience Hall. He has provided the Musical Keynotes for Nobel Peace Prize laureate His Holiness the XIVth Dalai Lama's Public Talks and Teachings around the world for the past two decades as part of COMPASSION: Tuning the Planet, the East-West musical convergence produced by Fitzpatrick and recorded inside the largest cave in the world, Mammoth Cave.

A virtuoso classically trained acoustic cellist and a 5-string electric cellist raised on rock & roll, he has performed as soloist around the world, including as soloist with The Jerusalem Symphony, at Bethany-beyond-the-Jordan, the Dead Sea, and for His Majesty King Abdullah II at the Royal Palace in Jordan, at the United Nations, the Parliament of the World's Religions, the National Cathedral, the United States Capitol West Lawn, the Hollywood Bowl and as soloist at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Fitzpatrick is the founder of Millenia Music and the music director of the Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards.

THE SOUNDS OF FILM is the nation's longest running film and music themed radio show. For the past 30 years, the program has delivered a popular mix of interviews and music to listeners all over Long Island, parts of Connecticut and streaming live worldwide on the internet. Past people interviewed for the show include DA Pennebaker, John Debney, Ralph Macchio, Peter Fonda, Dionne Warwick, Susan Lacy, Katrina vanden Heuvel, Michael Moore, Nile Rodgers and Bob Geldof.





