Cast Set for DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS At CM Performing Arts

CM Performing Arts Center's Family Theatre is rolling full speed ahead with its next exciting production: Don't Let The Pigeon Drive The Bus! The Musical! Running February 20 - March 9, this high-energy, hilarious adaptation of Mo Willems' beloved book is perfect for audiences of all ages!

Since last summer, CM Performing Arts Center has been revitalizing its Family Theatre programming, adding more show offerings throughout the year and enhancing the quality of these productions to match the magic of its infamous Main Stage shows. Get ready for a Family Theatre experience like never before!

Meet the cast! Will Logan as The Pigeon, Lexi Cid as The Bus Driver, Thomas J. Gallagher as Business Man and others, Anna Moceri as Bus Engine and others, Julian Schenker as Teenager and others, Mairead Connor as Little Old Lady and others, and Keith Jones as Swing.

Production Team: Directed by Patrick Campbell, with music direction by Matthew W. Surico and choreography by Anna Moceri.



For a limited time, save 20% on Standard Tickets with promo code DRIVE! But hurry-this offer expires 2/3!

