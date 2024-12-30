Cast Set For RENT at CM Performing Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The CM Performing Arts Center has announced the cast of its production of Rent, running from February 15 through March 1 on the Main Stage in The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre.

The cast includes Alisa Barsch as Mimi, Shiloh Bennett as Collins, Patrick Campbell as Mark, Steven Charles as Benny, David DiMarzo as Roger, Ruben Fernandez as Angel, Amanda Mac as Maureen, and Shaina Stroh as Joanne.

Joining them in the ensemble are: Bradley Berdecia, Thomas J. Gallagher, Ayana Jane, Keith Jones, Anna Moceri, Patrick Silk, and Kayla Stallone.

The production is helmed by the talented creative team of Jess Ader-Ferretti (Director), Bobby Peterson (Music Director), Kevin Burns (Choreographer), and Rebecca Olivieri.

The last time Rent was produced on the Main Stage at CM Performing Arts, the entire run sold out and had to be extended due to overwhelming demand. Don't miss your chance to experience this electrifying show-tickets are expected to go fast, and early purchase is highly recommended!

As a special end-of-the-year offer, patrons can save 20% on Standard Tickets by using the code 525600 at checkout. This offer is valid through January 6th (end of day), so act quickly to secure your seats at an incredible value!

