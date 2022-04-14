Cast Announced for WINDFALL at Bay Street Theater, Directed by Jason Alexander

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the cast and crew of the comedy Windfall, the first show of the 2022 Mainstage Season, with previews starting May 31. The new comedy by Scooter Pietsch, directed by Jason Alexander, opens Saturday, June 4, and continues through Sunday, June 19. Mainstage Subscriptions remain the best opportunity to secure the best seats at the best prices, though single seat tickets are currently available starting at $49.99. To purchase a Mainstage Subscription or tickets, call the Box Office at 631 725 9500 or visit the Mainstage Subscriptions Page at baystreet.org.

In the comedy Windfall, five office workers in Columbus, Ohio toll under the heavy hand of a maniacal boss and dream of a better life. When the boss's antics become too much to bear, they bet their every last cent on a one-billion-dollar lottery jackpot. But the prospect of winning brings out the worst in these best friends. A dark, hilarious comedy that delves into how far any of us would go in our desire to have it all and live the American Dream. Windfall is produced by special arrangement with John Yonover and Ken Davenport . Directed by Jason Alexander

Though best known for his award-winning, nine-year stint as the now iconic George Costanza of television's Seinfeld, Jason Alexander has achieved international recognition for a career noted for its extraordinary diversity. Aside from his performances on stage, screen and television, he has worked extensively as a writer, composer, director, producer and teacher of acting. In between all that he has also become an award-winning magician, a notorious poker player and a respected advocate on social and political issues.

For his depiction of "George" on Seinfeld, Jason garnered six Emmy nominations, four Golden Globe nominations, an American Television Award and two American Comedy Awards. He won two Screen Actor Guild Awards as the best actor in a television comedy despite playing a supporting role and in 2012 he was honored to receive the " Julie Harris Award for Lifetime Achievement" from the Actor's Fund.

Aside from Seinfeld, Jason has starred and guested in such shows as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Mad About You, The Grinder, Drunk History, Friends, Two and a Half Men, The New Adventures of Old Christine, Criminal Minds, Monk, Franklin and Bash, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Bob Patterson, Listen Up, Hit the Road, Orville and Young Sheldon. He also starred in the television films of Bye Bye Birdie, Cinderella, A Christmas Carol and The Man Who Saved Xmas. Additionally, his voice has been heard most notably in Duckman, The Cleveland Show, American Dad, Tom and Jerry and Kody Kapow. He can also be heard in the animated series Harley Quinn.

His many films include: Pretty Woman, Jacob's Ladder, Love Valor Compassion, Rocky and Bullwinkle, Dunston Checks In, The Hunchback of Notre Dame and Shallow Hal. In addition, he directed the feature films For Better or Worse and Just Looking. He is also a distinguished television director, overseeing episodes of Seinfeld, Til Death, Everybody Hates Chris, Mike and Molly, Criminal Minds and Franklin and Bash. He won the American Country Music Award for his direction of Brad Paisley 's video "Cooler Online."

While still in college, his desire to work as a stage actor in New York came to be with his debut in the original Broadway cast of the Hal Prince Stephen Sondheim musical Merrily We Roll Along. He continued starring on Broadway in the original casts of Kander and Ebb's The Rink, Neil Simon 's Broadway Bound, Rupert Holmes ' Accomplice and his Tony Award winning performance in Jerome Robbin's Broadway. Jason also authored the libretto for that show which went on to win the Tony Award for Best Musical. After moving to LA, Jason continued working in the theater, notably serving as the artistic director for the Reprise Theatre Company and for the hit West Coast production of Mel Brook's The Producers in which he starred along with Martin Short . Jason returned to Broadway to star in the Larry David comedy Fish in the Dark at the Cort Theater and in John Patrick Shanley 's The Portuguese Kid at Manhattan Theatre Club.

He has also helmed a number of stage productions including: The God of Hell at The Geffen Playhouse ; Broadway Bound at the Odyssey; an updated revival of Damn Yankees and The Fantasticks, as well as Sunday in the Park with George for Reprise, the world premiere of Windfall by Scooter Pietsch for the Arkansas Repertory Theater, Native Gardens at The Pasadena Playhouse , The Joy Wheel at The Ruskin Group Theatre and directed the musical The Last Five Years at Syracuse Stage

Mr. Alexander tours the country and the world performing his one-man show, As Long As You're Asking, a Conversation with Jason Alexander , which contains music, comedy and conversation. He can also be seen in his whimsical salute to Broadway musicals with some of the finest symphony orchestras throughout the United States. You can stay in touch with Jason via Twitter: @IJasonAlexander

Spencer Garrett just booked the series regular role of Chick Hearn in the HBO pilot Showtime. He recently wrapped the role of Sean Hannity in Bombshell, directed by Jay Roach . He can also be seen in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, and his extensive film credits include supporting roles in The Public, Air Force One, Lovely And Amazing, Bobby, Public Enemies, Yes Man, Thank You For Smoking, Iron Man 3, and Blackhat. Recently recurred on shows such as The Magicians, Luck, House Of Cards, Satisfaction, Law & Order, Survivor's Remorse, Game Change, and All The Way, to name a few.

Ro Boddie was most recently seen in Seize The King at Classical Theatre of Harlem. Off-Broadway credits include Socrates at The Public Theater , Appomattox at 59E59 Theater. Select regional credits include A Play is a Poem at the Mark Taper Forum , Blueprints to Freedom at La Jolla Playhouse, Skeleton Crew (tour) at The Old Globe , The Mountaintop at Cleveland Playhouse, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom at Baltimore CENTERSTAGE and Philadelphia Theater Company, The Whipping Man at Milwaukee Repertory Theatre, Pipeline at Studio Theatre, A Boy and His Soul at Round House Theatre, Master Harold...and the Boys at Round House Theatre, and Three Sisters at Studio Theatre. Television credits include Run The World, The Good Wife, Elementary, Person of Interest and Unforgettable. Ro is an alum of University of the North Carolina School of the Arts and was the 2016 Actor of the Year Craig Noel Award recipient.

Also affectionately known as "Lady Rose," Badia Farha was born in Newark and began her journey to entertain anyone who would listen at the age of 2. As a graduate of NYU with a MA in Music and Performing Arts/Musical Theatre, she explodes on the stage and you can't keep your eyes off her! In 2020, Badia sang the theme song on an Emmy-winning commercial for BWI Airport where they remade the classic Staples song I'll Take You There to We'll Take You There. A powerhouse performer, you can catch her on the Broadway stage and on your TV screen! Badia is a Broadway Actress (School of Rock) and a fierce rock belter who's performed on and Off-Broadway (Broadway Bounty Hunter), in multiple Broadway tours (Little Shop of Horrors, RENT), and graced the stages of the most sought-after regional theaters in the nation. Some television credits include FBI's Most Wanted (CBS), a new mini-series called The Wolves (DA Karen West), A Gifted Man (CBS), and America's Got Talent (NBC), among others. She can be heard on several cast albums, in addition to the acclaimed Off-Broadway hit Broadway Bounty Hunter.

Abigail Isom is thrilled to be a part of Windfall at Bay Street Theater! Favorite credits include Fun Home (Medium Alison) and Next to Normal (Natalie) at The Fulton Theatre; Annie (Star to Be) and Seussical (JoJo) at The Muny; and Hairspray (Penny) and Snoopy! (Peppermint Patty) at Theatre Aspen. Abigail is a graduate of Otterbein University. Many thanks to Jason Alexander Scooter Pietsch , Stewart Whitley, Stewart Talent NY, her family, friends, and everyone at Bay Street. abigailisom.com

Talia Thiesfield is currently recurring as NYPD Rep Maya on FBI (CBS) and as the voice of Blues on TrollsTopia (Hulu). She has appeared Off-Broadway in Ring Twice For Miranda (NY City Center) and Marie Christine (3LD). Recent regional credits include a Broadway World Regional Award winning run as Daniela in In The Heights ( Dallas Theatre Center ), a CT Critics Circle Award nominated run as Aldonza in Man of La Mancha (Ivoryton Playhouse), The Witch in Into The Woods (The Hangar Theater), and appearances at Goodspeed Musicals, Center Theatre Group, and CT Rep. Talia also stars as Kira in the award-winning film Inez & Doug & Kira, and has appeared on such television shows as Succession, Suspicion, Kevin Can Wait, Limitless, and Veep. She is represented by CLA Partners. taliathiesfield.com

Dylan Wallach is thrilled to be making his Bay Street debut! Broadway credits include Betrayal. Off-Broadway credits include Love, Love, Love, and POPE; and the National Tour of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. Television credits include We Crashed, A Spectacular Holiday, and Mannies. Thank you to the creative team, cast, and Bay Street Theater for this incredible opportunity. Love to my family, my fiancée Sarah, our dogs Josh and Warren, and my agents at TalentWorks. @DSWallach . Enjoy the show!

Subscriptions are now on sale and remain the only way to get the best seats for the best price. For more information or to purchase a 2022 Mainstage Season subscription, log on to baystreet.org . While we are committed to producing our 2022 Mainstage Season, Bay Street Theater acknowledges that there may be changes to our schedule, our productions, and cancellations, if necessary. Mainstage Subscriptions are a terrific way to support our season, and retain their value despite any changes to the schedule.

The 2022 Mainstage Season is made possible, in part, by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature; New York State through the generosity of Assemblyman Fred Thiele and State Senator Kenneth P. LaValle; Town of Southampton; The Shubert Foundation; The Neuwirth Foundation; Suffolk County Office of Film & Cultural Affairs; fully or partially funded by the Suffolk County Department of Economic Development & Planning; Maggio's Environmental; and Weill Cornell Medicine. Support for new work comes from the Joseph Stein New Musical Fund.

Bay Street Theater is a fully vaccinated company. All attendance is available via touchless ticketing. All guests must show proof of vaccination and will be required to wear a mask upon entry to the theater. For full list of COVID-19-related safety procedures and guidelines for in-person events, please visit us online at baystreet.org

Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.