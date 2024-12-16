Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards
Canta Libre Chamber Ensemble To Perform At Harborfields Public Library

The performance will take place on January 12.

By: Dec. 16, 2024
Canta Libre Chamber Ensemble To Perform At Harborfields Public Library Image
The acclaimed Canta Libre Chamber Ensemble will be in concert, performing music for flute, strings and harp on Sunday, January 12 at 2:30 PM in the Meeting Room Wings of Harborfields Public Library, 31 Broadway in Greenlawn, NY.

Repertoire for this concert will include music by Florent Schmitt, Vincent D'Indy, Nino Rota and more. Performers will be Sally Shorrock, flute, Bernard Tamosaitis, cello, Bradley Bosenbeck, violin and Karen Lindquist, harp.

Special guest will be violist Greg Williams. This concert is free and open to the public, but registration is required.




