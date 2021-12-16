Camps and Workshops Announced at Bay Street in 2022

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is pleased to announce a full schedule of spring adult classes and kids summer camps for the 2022 season. Adult classes and kids camps will be held live and in-person in Sag Harbor, ranging In Focus from ballroom dancing, introductory acting, group singing, musical theatre, and more. Registration for adult classes starts at $200 for eight sessions. Registration for week-long kid's camps starts at $450 per week. While policies may change, at present, all attendees must show proof of vaccination and will be required to wear a mask upon entry. Registration is available at baystreet.org. For more information, contact Director of Education and Community Outreach, Allen O'Reilly, at allen@baystreet.org.

Adult classes will take place at Bay Street Theater. The schedule is as follows:

Ballroom Dancing Lessons with Touch Dancing's Alphonso TriggianiTuesdays from February 1-March 226:30-8 p.m.Drop-in rate: $25 per class

Everybody Can Act! with Allen O'ReillyThursdays from February 3-March 247-9 p.m.

Group Singing Workshop with Amanda Jones Mondays and Wednesdays starting March 7-307-9 p.m.

Kid's week-long camps in the winter and spring will be held at Bay Street Theater. The schedule is as follows:

My Life: The Musical, Vacation Camp!Ages 7 to 13February 21-259 a.m.-3 p.m.

The Riotous Youth! A Shakespearean Comedy Theater Camp!Ages 7 to 13April 18-229 p.m.-3:00 p.m.

Kid's week-long summer camps will be held off-site in Sag Harbor. The schedule is as follows:

My Favorite Tales!Ages 4 to 7July 5-99:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

My Life: The Musical!Ages 9 to 12July 5-99:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Improv Squad!Ages 9 to 12July 11-159:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

My Life The Musical!Ages 7 to 9July 11-159:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Greek Mythology: Mixed up Myths!Ages 4 to 7July 18-229:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Improv Squad!Kids ages 7 to 9July 18-229:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Sing! Sing a Song!Ages 4 to 7July 25-299:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

My Life The Musical!Ages 9 to 12August 1-59:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

My Life The Musical!Ages 7 to 9August 8-129:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Shakespeare Mini-MainstageAges 7 to 9 and ages 9 to 12August 15-199:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Bay Street Theater is a fully vaccinated company. The building and theater have been renovated with upgraded air ventilation, and all admission is available via touchless ticketing. All attendees must show proof of vaccination and will be required to wear a mask throughout the entire show. No food or beverage will be allowed in the theater. For full list of COVID-19-related safety procedures and guidelines for in-person events, please visit us online at baystreet.org

Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.