CM Performing Arts Center To Present SEASON ONE REVIVAL CABARET

This year, the CM Performing Arts Center will celebrate their 35th Anniversary of bringing Live Theatre to Long Island. In honor of this milestone, CM has been holding monthly special events to celebrate.

On July 10th at 2PM, they will be throwing it back to the very first season on their stage with a special Season One Revival Cabaret, featuring songs from the shows that started it all at CM: Jesus Christ Superstar, A Chorus Line, Guys and Dolls, Godspell, Quilt, and their original dramatic prayer service Journey, Cross, and Crucifixion.

The Cabaret will feature performances from performers throughout CM's 35 years as an organization. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at https://cmpac.com/event/seasononerevivalcabaret/, by calling the Box Office at 631-218-2810 or by visiting the Box Office during office hours at 931 Montauk Highway, Oakdale, NY, 11769.

If you can not attend the performance (or even if you can) and wish to support the arts at The CM Performing Arts Center, you can make a Tax Deductible Donation in any amount at: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35344/store/donations/33635