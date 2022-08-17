Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CM Performing Arts Center Announces Cast of CABARET

The production which marks Andrew J. Beck's Directorial Debut at CMPAC features a star studded cast from all over Long Island!

Aug. 17, 2022  

Opening one month from tonight, The CM Performing Arts Center presents CABARET on the Main Stage in The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre!

Reprising their roles as The Emcee and Sally Bowles from a previous production are Ronald R. Green III and Katie Ferretti. Rounding out the principals are Andrew Murano as Cliff Bradshaw, Phyllis March as Fraulein Schneider, Gary Tifeld as Herr Schultz, Christine Boehm as Fraulein Kost, and Bryon Azoulay as Ernst. The Ensemble of Kit Kat Girls and Boys features Briana Ude as Texas, Michelle LaBozzetta as Rosie, Lindsay DeFranco as Lulu, Carissa Navarra as Helga, Christine Boehm as Fritzie, NICOLE INTRAVIA Brown as Frenchie, Gerald Quigley as Herman, Frank Patch as Hans, and Will Logan as Bobby.

Mounting the production is Andrew J. Beck (Director), Matthew W. Surico (Musical Director), Rochelle Martin (Choreographer), Juliana Jagielo (Stage Manager), Ronald R. Green (Costume Designer), and John Mazzarella (Set Designer).

CABARET


Book by Joe Masteroff
Based on the play by John Van Druten and
Stories by Christopher Isherwood
Music by John Kander Lyrics by Fred Ebb

Based on a book by Christopher Isherwood, Cabaret tells the story of a seedy nightclub in 1930's Berlin where a young English performer strikes up a relationship with an American writer, all while a zealous Master of Ceremonies commands the action at the Kit Kat Klub.

CABARET is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC.

CM Performing Arts Center Presents: CABARET runs September 17 - October 1 on the Main Stage in The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre. For Tickets, call the Box Office at 631-218-2810 or visit www.CMPAC.com. Please note all ticket transactions include a $5 Ticketing Fee regardess of method of purchase.





