Broadway Legend Stephen Schwartz To Join Melissa Errico This Monday At Bay Street Theater

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced that Broadway legend Stephen Schwartz, composer and lyricist of WICKED, GODSPELL, PIPPIN, and more will be joining Broadway star Melissa Errico (bio below) this Monday, August 21 at 8 pm as a special guest performer in her Music Monday performance of "LET YOURSELF GO" - An Evening of uplifting theater, jazz and film melodies.



Tickets start at $69.99 and are available at Bay Street Theater Box Office, open daily at 11 AM, by calling the Box Office at 631.725.9500 or 24/7 at BayStreet.org.

Melissa Errico is a Tony Award-nominated Broadway star – an actress, singer & author. She's starred on and off Broadway in musicals including My Fair Lady, High Society, Amour (Tony-nominated for Best Actress) and Dracula, as well as Finian's Rainbow (three times) and On A Clear Day You Can See Forever. For Sondheim, she starred in hit productions of Passion and Sunday In The Park With George. She's starred in non-musical roles in plays like The Importance of Being Earnest and Candida, has five Drama Desk nominations, a Lucille Lortel Award, two Helen Hayes nominations, four Drama League Honors—and has been honored with a caricature on the wall at Sardis. She's a longtime friend of the Bay Street having delighted us in such shows as Comden & Green's bio musical “Make Someone Happy”, the spectacular “Kiss Me Kate” summer concerts and her pandemic holiday concert written just for us, and live-streamed from our stage. Since 2016, Melissa has been writing a series of much-praised essays for The New York Times about performing entitled “Scenes From An Acting Life.” Melissa has released several studio albums, including the recent “Sondheim Sublime”, which The Wall Street Journal called “the best Sondheim album ever recorded”, and last year's “Out Of The Dark: The Noir Film Project”, which the Journal called “the seductive album of the season.” She began 2023 with a sold-out residency at Birdland, a NYT profile about one of her heroes, singer Marilyn Maye; and a one-of-a-kind one-woman show, Terminal Ingenue, which debuted at Green Room 42. Before performing in Sag Harbor this summer, Melissa will be touring to Paris to do concerts broadcast on Radio France (France Musique), as well as to London and the Litchfield Jazz Festival with the Ronnie Scott's Jazz Band.



Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, that endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.



Bay Street Theater is a fully vaccinated company. All attendance is available via touchless ticketing. Masks are optional upon entry to the theater and when seated. For a full list of COVID-19-related safety procedures and guidelines for in-person events, please visit us online at Click Here.