Bay Street Theater to Present Mel Brooks Night Featuring SPACEBALLS Screening

Bay Street Theater and Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is inviting the public to join in for an afternoon and evening of laughter and celebration as Bay Street Theater pays tribute to the legendary Mel Brooks on Friday, August 16, 2024. This special afternoon and evening will pay tribute to the comedic mastermind behind timeless classics, including the uproarious musical Mel Brooks' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN -THE MUSICAL playing at Bay Street Theater now through September 1.

The festivities will kick off with a FREE screening of Mel Brooks' cult classic Spaceballs at 4 p.m. Step into the world of intergalactic hilarity as we revisit this beloved film that showcases Brooks' signature humor and wit. Spaceballs, originally released in 1974, is a parody of the Star Wars franchise and other science fiction films, featuring iconic characters and humorous situations. Doors open at 3:30, and attendees are encouraged to arrive early to secure their seats and enjoy the screening packed with laughter.

In addition to the screening, guests are invited to indulge in specialty Mel Brooks-themed drinks crafted to reflect the spirit of his brilliant work. Throughout the afternoon and evening, a video tribute will pay homage to Brooks' remarkable career, celebrating his impact on film and theater. This tribute will highlight scenes from his most cherished films and the enduring legacy of a true comedic genius and will include special decor in the lobby to celebrate Mel Brooks' life and career. An audio/video message from Susan Stroman, the original director and choreographer of Broadway's YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN, as well as Brooks' THE PRODUCERS on Broadway, will be played.

Bay Street Theater's production of Mel Brooks' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - THE MUSICAL has been met with rave reviews, bringing Brooks' beloved characters and unforgettable musical numbers to life on stage. This event is the perfect opportunity for fans of all ages to appreciate the creativity and humor that define Mel Brooks' work.



Mark your calendars and join us for an unforgettable afternoon and evening celebrating Mel Brooks's unmatched humor. Whether you're a lifelong fan or new to his work, this event promises an evening filled with laughter, nostalgia, and community.

Screening Event Details:

Date: August 16, 2024

Location: Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay St, Sag Harbor, NY

Time: Screening starts at 4PM. Doors open at 3.30PM.

Admission: Free for the screening of Spaceballs; drinks available for purchase.



Performance Details:

Single-performance tickets to Mel Brooks' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - THE MUSICAL are currently available starting at $60. To purchase tickets, visit the Box Office, open daily from 11 AM until 30 minutes before the performance, call (631) 725-9500, or visit baystreet.org 24/7.

About Mel Brooks

Mel Brooks is a groundbreaking filmmaker, actor, and comedian renowned for his irreverent humor and sharp social satire, creating some of the most iconic comedies in film history. His most famous works include "Blazing Saddles," a bold Western parody that tackles racism with wit and hilarity, and "Young Frankenstein," a clever spoof of classic horror films that combines laugh-out-loud moments with memorable musical numbers. He is also celebrated for "The Producers," which tells the outrageous story of two theatrical con men, and "Spaceballs," a hilarious take on the "Star Wars" franchise. Brooks' other notable films, such as "High Anxiety," "Silent Movie," and "Robin Hood: Men in Tights," showcase his unique talent for blending sharp satire with physical comedy, making him an enduring figure in the world of entertainment whose works continue to inspire laughter across generations.

The 2024 Mainstage Season at Bay Street Theater is made possible, in part, by The Shubert Foundation, the New York State of Opportunity: Council on the Arts, Northwell Health, Risk Strategies, Mala Sanders+Team, Corcoran, Maggio Environmental, Altitude Jet Charter, Ann Ciardullo and Keith Green, Sotheby's International Realty, PSEG Long Island, Advantage Title, Hollander Design Landscape Architects, AARP Long Island, Laguardia Design Group Landscape Architects, Ben Krupenski Builder, and Fishers Home Furnishings.



