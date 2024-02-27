Bay Street Theater to Host Exclusive Discussion and Q&A with Co-Authors Julie Andrews and Daughter Emma Walton Hamilton

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced a discussion with Julie Andrews and her daughter, (and Bay Street Theater co-founder) Emma Walton Hamilton followed by a Q&A, moderated by Bay Street Theater Executive Director Tracy Mitchell on the pre-release of their newest collaborative book WAITING IN THE WINGS.

The event will take place at Bay Street Theater where the story is set on Sunday, April 28th at 3 PM. Pre-autographed copies will be sold with a seat purchase only. If any remain, they will be sold in the lobby following the event. Books are being provided in partnership with Book Hampton, Sag Harbor. No personalization of the books will be available.

"WAITING IN THE WINGS" is authored by the beloved Golden Globe, Emmy, and Oscar winner Julie Andrews and her award-winning writer, producer, and arts educator daughter Emma Walton Hamilton, who together have co-authored more than thirty bestselling children's books. The book is published by the Little, Brown Books for Young Readers imprint and illustrated by internationally recognized artist EG Keller.

Beloved icon Julie Andrews and her daughter, bestselling author Emma Walton Hamilton, have written a charming celebration of the arts born from a true story in "WAITING IN THE WINGS". One spring, outside of the Bay Street Theater on Long Island, NY, a family of ducks nested and hatched in a nearby planter and paraded down to the water while theater staff looked on. As co-founder of the theater, Emma was front and center that day. "WAITING IN THE WINGS" takes that inspiration to depict a fun, kid-friendly story that highlights the wonders of theater – co-written by one of the greatest icons of stage and screen.

"I'm thrilled to be moderating this incredible true story that took place at Bay Street, the theater that Emma co-founded. It seems that like the ducks, everything has come full circle with this book launch being held at Bay Street," said Tracy Mitchell.

Tickets are $29.99 for a child's seat (with no book), and $59.99 for an adult seat including a pre-autographed copy of the book. Additional signed books may be available in the lobby for $25 if not pre-sold for the event itself. Tickets are available at Bay Street Theater Box Office, open Tuesdays - Saturdays from 11 AM - 5 PM, by calling the Box Office at 631.725.9500 or 24/7 at BayStreet.org.

About Julie Andrews

Julie Andrews has a legendary career that encompasses the Broadway and London stages, as well as multiple films, television shows, album releases, concert tours, directing assignments, and the world of children's publishing. In 2000 the title of Dame Commander of the British Empire was bestowed upon her by Queen Elizabeth II for lifetime achievements in the arts and humanities. She was married to film director Blake Edwards for forty-one years, and the couple have five children, ten grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Emma Walton Hamilton is an award-winning writer, producer, and arts educator. Together with her mother, Julie Andrews, she has written over thirty-five books for children and young adults, including the New York Times bestselling "Very Fairy Princess" series, "The Enchanted Symphony," and "The First Notes: The Story of Do, Re, Mi." Her first book of poetry, "Door to Door," was published in 2022. Emma is a longtime faculty member of Stony Brook University's MFA in Creative Writing.

More about WAITING IN THE WINGS

Mr. and Mrs. Puddleduck have found the perfect place to nest: a cozy planter by a theater in a sunny seaside village. While Mrs. P is warming the eggs, Mr. P is drawn to the spellbinding songs; fabulous, feathered costumes; and dazzling dances he's secretly watching during rehearsals. He's even showing off some fancy new footwork to Mrs. P! But it turns out he's been learning much more than how to put on a show. When the chicks begin hatching right by the roadside, it takes a chorus line of parading performers—and Mr. P's clever choreography—to come to the rescue! From the bestselling mother-daughter team musical icon Julie Andrews and author Emma Walton Hamilton comes a delightful story inspired by the true tale of ducklings who stopped traffic and charmed a community, all the way to their splashy grand finale!