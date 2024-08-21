Bay Street Theater Unveils Fall 2024 Lineup of Classes

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has revealed the Fall 2024 line-up of classes and workshops offering something for everyone in the community ages 7-87+, including actors, non-actors, aspiring actors, comedians, and dancers. Everyone is welcome!



Said Allen O'Reilly, Bay Street Theater's Director of Education and Community Outreach, "We are delighted to return to community after a very busy summer of camps! There is definitely something for every taste this fall: ballroom dance, a real scene study class for actors of all experience levels, and the return of Paul Anthony's Stand-Up Comedy class!! See you at the Theater!"



To enroll, please visit https://www.baystreet.org/education/adult-classes/, their Box Office any day from 11 AM to 5 PM, or contact us 24/7 at BayStreet.org. If you would like more information on any classes, please contact Allen O'Reilly at allen@baystreet.org.



The Fall line-up includes:

BALLROOM DANCING WITH TOUCH DANCING

with Alphonso Triggiani and Agnes Maria Bristel-Soethoudt (bios)

Mondays, September 30th-November 4th

6:30-7:30 pm, 7:30-8:00 pm (supervised dance)

$200.00/ $40.00 drop-in rate

Adults 18 and up

Under the guidance of Touch Dancing Artistic Director Alphonso Triggiani and his associates, participants will learn “real dancing for real people” and will focus on aspects of “social dancing” as opposed to competitive ballroom dancing. Open to both beginners as well as experienced dancers, this class will inspire you with the confidence to both “lead” and “follow;” and will cover the disciplines of Disco, Latin and Smooth along the way! Most of all, this course promises to be a great deal of fun for all involved! Both singles and couples are welcome! Drop-in rates are available. For adults ages 18 and up. Dance lessons for the first hour, followed by a half-hour of supervised practice dancing.



THINK YOU'RE FUNNY? Comedy Class

with Comedian Paul Anthony (bio)

Tuesdays, Oct. 15-Nov. 19th

7 pm-9 pm

$300

Adults 18 and up

PLUS, a BONUS Prep Class will be scheduled once the class is in session! (This BONUS Prep Class will be scheduled on Monday, Wed, or Thursday during one of the weeks in Nov.)

Have you ever thought about trying Stand-Up Comedy? Do people tell you you're funny? When you go to a comedy show, do you think to yourself, “I could do that!” Then this is the class for you! Join us for this fun, hands-on intensive where we'll take you behind the curtain and teach you from the ground up about becoming a stand-up comedian and the Art of Stand-Up Comedy.

In this program, we'll cover:

· How to find the funny in your daily life

· Writing exercises to help you on your comedy journey

· Developing your own style of comedy

· Connecting with an audience

· Becoming a better public speaker by using humor

· Dos and Don'ts about performing live stand-up comedy

· Writing, performing, and perfecting your act

· Delivery, timing, and dealing with nerves

· The business of comedy today· And much more!

Their program combines class instruction with hands-on exercises and student participation, culminating with a final performance by all students in front of a live audience at Bay Street Theater! We'll also bring in a Guest Comedian to visit their class to give students additional insight into the world of stand-up comedy. It will be educational, inspirational, and the most fun you'll ever have in a class. Don't wait any longer. Join us for this exciting program and take the next step to pursue your dream of becoming a stand-up comedian.

Graduation Comedy Show: Tue. Nov. 26th, 8pm Show Time at Bay Street Theater.

ACTING FOR REAL: Scene Study, On-Camera, Audition Prep for Actors of Every Level

with Noëlle Parker (bio)

Wednesdays, October 16th-November 20th

6:30-9:30 pm

$350.00

Adults 18 and up

Are you hoping to gain more artistic skills?

Learn and try out new performance techniques?

Develop an understanding of script analysis?

Classes will begin with a warm-up to release the tension from our daily lives. This allows students to truly inhabit their physical body, the actor's ‘instrument.' Students will learn to ask and answer specific questions by focusing on the material. In a real-life audition scenario, one must make choices in a blink of an eye. Choices that will set them apart from their peers & other actors “in the room.” These ideas must be executed with confidence & self-assurance IN FRONT OF A CAMERA. This creates a performance that reveals the subtexts that emotionally impact their character and, in turn, their audience.

We will work on scenes in front of the class in a positive, encouraging environment. With input and critique from Noelle and your fellow students, you will understand how to reveal the deeper layers of your character's wants, needs, and motivations. Each student's personal life experience can be used to build the character and create a dynamic and unique performance on stage, on camera, or for auditions. Two sessions will be devoted to on-camera film/TV auditions.



PLUS!!

Coming this fall...

Kids Production TBD

Ages 7-13

directed by Bethany Dellapolla (bio)

The amazing Bethany Dellapolla returns this fall to direct another Disney Kids Musical! Title TBD. There should be up to 30 roles available! Stay tuned for updates and another opportunity to shine on The Bay Street Stage

