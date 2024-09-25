Bay Street Theater To Host Sneak Peek Screening Of NORA in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts will present a "sneak peek" preview film screening of NORA directed, written, and starring Anna Campbell, on Sunday, October 20th, doors at 2 pm, screening at 2.30 pm.

Anna Campbell's first feature film, NORA, follows an artist as she gives up her dreams to focus on her child—but her dreams don't give up on her. It's a music-laden film with an entirely original score, a thought piece, a celebration of creativity, and a timely discussion of the pressures of modern motherhood. In making this movie, Anna examined her own relationship with motherhood and her desire to make something of herself -- and found that these two ideals could, in fact, live happily together. Being a mother can be a lonely endeavor, and the vision for this sneak peek screening is to bring together an audience in meaningful conversation -- in Sag Harbor! NORA stars Anna Campbell (bio) and co-stars Leslie Ann Warren (bio), Nick Fink (bio), Kate Miner (bio), and Sophie Mara Baaden (bio).



Following the screening, a panel discussion moderated by WLIW-FM's Gianna Volpe host of Heart of the East End (bio) will include the filmmaker Anna Campbell, Angela LaGreca (bio), a four-time Emmy-winning producer, writer, and comedian/host/entertainer, Septuple Threat Kate Meuth (bio) Founder, Artistic Director, Writer, Choreographer, Actor, Teacher, and Mother, and other local artists and community members. It will explore the precarious balance of finding one's path. The event will also feature a pre- and post-reception featuring a trunk show by Sunshine Shop.



Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the Bay Street Theater Box office from 11 AM-5 PM Tuesdays - Saturdays or until the time of show by calling the Box Office at 631.725.9500 or 24/7 online at BayStreet.org.

The eclectic event's agenda is:

2 PM - Doors Open - Mix and mingle, grab a glass of wine. Shop the curated collection from Sunshine Shop.

2:30 PM - NORA Screening. Runtime 1:41 Mins.

4:15 PM - Talk Back and panel discussion moderated by WLIW-FM's Gianna Volpe with Anna Campbell (Director), Angela LaGreca, Kate Meuth, and more to be announced

5 - 6 PM - Post-event reception in Lobby Bar with Sunshine Shop



