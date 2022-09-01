Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts to Present Anniversary Screening of A PASSION FOR GIVING

The screening will be followed by a panel discussion with actress and animal activist, Missy Hargraves; author and philanthropist Jean Shafiroff and more.

Sep. 01, 2022  
Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has will present a special anniversary screening of A Passion for Giving on Friday, September 23 at 7 p.m. The 2009 feature documentary will be introduced by Robin Baker Leacock, the film's director and producer. The screening will be followed by a panel discussion with actress and animal activist, Missy Hargraves; author and philanthropist Jean Shafiroff; and philanthropist & Founder of ACE New York, Henry Buhl.

Through compelling interviews with people from different backgrounds across the world, this uplifting film offers an in-depth look into the inspiring side of human nature: the desire to give. By exploring how individuals help other people, animals, and the planet viewers are offered a glimpse into giving and how that makes us human.

The film features appearances with many local philanthropists and cameos from many celebrities including Dan Aykroyd, Darryl McDaniels of Run DMC, Fran Lebowitz, Robert Thurman, and many more. In the spirit of the film's message, all ticket sales will go to benefit Bay Street Theater and its commitment to the arts in Sag Harbor.

A full trailer can be viewed below and additional information can be found on the film's website.

Tickets are on sale now starting at $20 and are available online 24/7 at baystreet.org or by calling the Box Office at 631-725-9500, open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bay Street Theater is a fully vaccinated company. All attendance is available via touchless ticketing. Masks are optional upon entry to the theater and when seated. For full list of COVID-19-related safety procedures and guidelines for in-person events, please visit us online at baystreet.org.

Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.





