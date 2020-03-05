Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts Will Present JOPLIN'S PEARL With Amber Ferrari

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the concert-theater performance of Joplin's Pearl featuring Amber Ferrari on Saturday, March 21, at 8 p.m. at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor. The Janis Joplin tribute concert is being presented in conjunction with Hamptons Arts Network's 2020 THAW Fest. Tickets are on sale now for $30, $40 day of, and are available online 24/7 at baystreet.org or by calling the Box Office at 631-725-9500, open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until showtime.



Joplin's Pearl was formed by coincidence in 2005 during Ellen Michelmore's production of Woodstockmania at Theatre Three in Port Jefferson. As her vocal coach and close friend, Michelmore approached lead singer Amber Ferrari to cover the music of Janis Joplin, and, following terrific acclaim, the band was born. Part concert experience, part dramatic theater production, Joplin's Pearl has taken the music of Janis Joplin to an entirely new level, with a nine-piece backing band, authentic attire, and enough heart and soul to bring us all back to the Summer of Love.



Known for her vocal range, songwriting, and theatrical presence, Amber Ferarri has performed alongside such notables as Richie Cannata, Randy Jackson, and Bobby Rondinelli. Her tribute performances of music by Janis Joplin, Madonna, and Pat Benatar are showcased in three ongoing shows, Joplin's Pearl, Material Girl, and Benatar. Each one of Amber's performances are a testimony to her passion, brilliance, and enthusiasm, to her craft and to her audience.





