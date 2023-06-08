Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts Launch Music Mondays in July

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts have announced the return of Music Mondays; the hit summer concert series that invites artists to perform for audiences and share stories of their time on and off the stage. For the premiere performance, they will welcome the sensational Derrick Davis.



Derrick Davis starred as Coalhouse in Bay Street’s '22 smash hit Ragtime. He is a dynamic and passionate performer of stage and screen, who has held the roles of The Phantom in the 25th Anniversary Tour of The Phantom of the Opera and Mufasa on the Gazelle Tour of Disney’s The Lion King.



Davis has also been seen on the Daytime Emmy Awards, Live with Regis and Kelly, and Dancing With the Stars, as well as on the big screen in such movies as Can a Song Save Your Life and A Christmas Story. TV credits include the role of Derek with Rufus Sewell and Katie Holmes in ABC’s Dangerous Liaisons and roles in Hallmark channel’s A Royal Holiday and Paramount+’s The Good Fight. Derrick’s concert career has taken him Internationally to Scotland, Wales, England, Italy, South Korea, Canada, and back home to the United States. These shows include sold-out performances of Rogers and Hammerstein works with the Las Vegas Philharmonic, a solo concert series in Lincoln, NE, and other performances featuring varied classical and contemporary repertoire, original works, and holiday favorites.



Tickets range from $39.99 to $89.99 and are currently available through the Box Office at 631 725 9500, Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., or 1/2 hour before showtime, or 24/7 by visiting baystreet.org.



Subsequent performances include:

Julie Benko on July 17 - $59.99, $79.99

Isaac Mizrahi on August 7 - $69.99, $89.99

Melissa Errico August 21 - $69.99, $89.99

Charles McPherson Quartet featuring Randy Brecker on August 28 - $69.99, $89.99.



To get the best seats and save over 20% purchase a Music Monday 5-pack: (centers only) for just $325 (one seat to each show).

The 2023 Mainstage Season is made possible, in part, by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature; New York State through the generosity of Assemblyman Fred Thiele and State Senator Kenneth P. LaValle; Town of Southampton; The Shubert Foundation; Suffolk County Office of Film & Cultural Affairs; fully or partially funded by the Suffolk County Department of Economic Development & Planning; AARP Long Island; Adam Miller Group; Advantage Title; Air Hamptons; Baron’s Cove; Bartlett Tree Experts; CeeJack Team of Compass Real Estate; Corcoran; Dayton, Ritz & Osborne Insurance; DIME; East End Awning; East End Tick & Mosquito Control; First Coastal; Fisher Signs & Shirts; Greg D’Angelo; Grenning Gallery; Harbor Pets; Hollander Design Landscape Architects; Jane Holden; BHS; Maggio Environmental Services; Mala Sander + Team; National Grid; North American Air Charter; Northwell Health; Peconic Bay Medical Center; Propane Depot; PSEG Long Island; REVCO Lighting; Sag Harbor Books; Six Sigma Auto Group; SOTHEBY’S; Stony Brook Southampton Hospital; The Awning Company; The Wharf Shop; Twin Forks Pest Control; Unlimited Earth Care; Weber & Grahn; and Weill Cornell Medicine.



Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.



Bay Street Theater is a fully vaccinated company. All attendance is available via touchless ticketing. For a full list of COVID-19-related safety procedures and guidelines for in-person events, please visit us online at baystreet.org.