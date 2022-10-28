Bay Street Theater Presents Views From Shinnecock: An Exhibition Of Photography By Jeremy Dennis

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced an exhibition of photography by artist and filmmaker Jeremy Dennis, Views from Shinnecock, opens Tuesday, November 1, in the lobby of Bay Street Theater, and will be on view through Saturday, December 31, in commemoration of Native American Heritage Month. An opening reception will be held immediately following the short film series Amplifying Indigenous Voices, screening Sunday, November 13, at 5 p.m. at Bay Street Theater.





Views from Shinnecock explores indigenous identity, cultural assimilation, and the ancestral traditional practices of the Shinnecock Indian Nation.



"My work is a means of examining my identity and the identity of my community," says Jeremy Dennis. "Specifically the unique experience of living on a sovereign Indian reservation and the problems we face." The digital photography exhibit looks to question and disrupt the post-colonial narrative that dominates film and media. Dennis offers a complex and compelling representation of indigenous people while seeking to create conversations about uncomfortable aspects of post-colonialism.



The exhibition is being presented in tandem with the screening of Reciprocity Project's Amplifying Indigenous Voices films series on Sunday, November 13, at 5 p.m. One of the evening's stories includes Ma's House, which takes place on the Shinnecock Indian Nation and focuses on Dennis' story. A reception to celebrate the exhibition will follow the screening and is open to all those who attend.



November is Native American Heritage Month and a time to celebrate the rich histories, diverse cultures, and important contributions of our nation's first people. "Bay Street Theater is honored to be working with Jeremy, Ma's House, and celebrating the artistic work of the Shinnecock Nation." says Bay Street's Executive Director, Tracy Mitchell "Together, we hope this is just the first of many more future collaborations to come as we celebrate the contributions of all Native American peoples."



The exhibit will be open daily from 11 a.m. until showtime and admission is free. All proceeds from the screening support Ma's House, a not-for-profit art space for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color. Tickets for the screening are on sale now starting at $15 and are available online 24/7 at baystreet.org or by calling the Box Office at 631-725-9500, open Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to showtime.



Bay Street Theater is a fully vaccinated company. All attendance is available via touchless ticketing. Masks are optional upon entry to the theater and when seated. For full list of COVID-19-related safety procedures and guidelines for in-person events, please visit us online at baystreet.org.



