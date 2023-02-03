Bay Street Theater Presents KISSED BY A PRINCE Tribute Concert in March

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced a live concert performance, Kissed by a Prince, a tribute to the late legendary artist, Prince, on Saturday, March 11, at 8 p.m. at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor.



On April 21, 2016, the world lost one of the most profound musical artists of our time: Prince Rogers Nelson. Since his 1978 debut album, For You, his music has filled the airwaves with raw musical emotion. All of the performers have been inspired by the music of Prince, and now they have joined forces for the first time to bring his music to a live audience. "All of the performers have been inspired by, and have performed Prince's music for decades," said guitarist Mike Mazzaraco. "We are honored to have the opportunity to pay tribute to this musical great."



The collaborative effort is spearheaded by an all-star lineup of local musicians led by vocalists Dawnette Darden of The HooDoo Loungers, who is performing at Bay Street Theater next month in the Ladies of Soul tribute concert. She is joined by guitarist Mike Mazzaraco, bassist Klyph Black, drummer Kevin Santacruz, keyboardist Etienne Lytle, and percussionist Bopa King Carré.



Tickets are on sale now for $35 and are available online 24/7 at baystreet.org or by calling the Box Office at 631-725-9500, open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays until show time.



Bay Street Theater is a fully vaccinated company. All attendance is available via touchless ticketing. Masks are optional upon entry to the theater and when seated. For full list of COVID-19-related safety procedures and guidelines for in-person events, please visit us online at baystreet.org.



