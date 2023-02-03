Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Bay Street Theater Presents KISSED BY A PRINCE Tribute Concert in March

The performance is on Saturday, March 11, at 8 p.m. at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor.

Feb. 03, 2023  

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced a live concert performance, Kissed by a Prince, a tribute to the late legendary artist, Prince, on Saturday, March 11, at 8 p.m. at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor.

On April 21, 2016, the world lost one of the most profound musical artists of our time: Prince Rogers Nelson. Since his 1978 debut album, For You, his music has filled the airwaves with raw musical emotion. All of the performers have been inspired by the music of Prince, and now they have joined forces for the first time to bring his music to a live audience. "All of the performers have been inspired by, and have performed Prince's music for decades," said guitarist Mike Mazzaraco. "We are honored to have the opportunity to pay tribute to this musical great."

The collaborative effort is spearheaded by an all-star lineup of local musicians led by vocalists Dawnette Darden of The HooDoo Loungers, who is performing at Bay Street Theater next month in the Ladies of Soul tribute concert. She is joined by guitarist Mike Mazzaraco, bassist Klyph Black, drummer Kevin Santacruz, keyboardist Etienne Lytle, and percussionist Bopa King Carré.

Tickets are on sale now for $35 and are available online 24/7 at baystreet.org or by calling the Box Office at 631-725-9500, open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays until show time.

Bay Street Theater is a fully vaccinated company. All attendance is available via touchless ticketing. Masks are optional upon entry to the theater and when seated. For full list of COVID-19-related safety procedures and guidelines for in-person events, please visit us online at baystreet.org.

Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, that endeavors to innovate, educate, motivate and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a beacon, social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, a center forinnovation and new work development, and a home for a community of artists.




Review: THE WEDDING SINGER Brings the 80s Back To Life At The Gateway Photo
Review: THE WEDDING SINGER Brings the 80s Back To Life At The Gateway
What did our critic think of THE WEDDING SINGER at The Gateway?
Single Tickets On Sale For SAMMY & ME, 2023 Mainstage Bonus Fourth Show at Bay Street Photo
Single Tickets On Sale For SAMMY & ME, 2023 Mainstage Bonus Fourth Show at Bay Street
Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is pleased to announce that single tickets are now on sale for the bonus fourth Mainstage production, Sammy & Me, written by and starring Eric Jordan Young and written and directed by Wendy Dann. Sammy & Me will be performed at Bay Street Theater in rep with Master Class, Monday, August 14, through Sunday, August 20.
Photos: First Look at CM Performing Arts A CHORUS LINE Photo
Photos: First Look at CM Performing Arts' A CHORUS LINE
The Broadway Classic A Chorus Line comes to life on The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre Stage, running from January 28 - February 11. Check out photos of the production here!
WEST SIDE STORY Comes to the Argyle Theatre Next Month Photo
WEST SIDE STORY Comes to the Argyle Theatre Next Month
The Argyle Theatre will present West Side Story, directed by Evan Pappas and Todd Underwood, choreographed by Todd Underwood, with musical direction by Christopher D. Littlefield. It will be performed from February 9, 2023, through April 2, 2023; the opening night will be celebrated on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 7:30 PM.

More Hot Stories For You


Bay Street Theater Presents KISSED BY A PRINCE Tribute Concert in March
February 3, 2023

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced a live concert performance, Kissed by a Prince, a tribute to the late legendary artist, Prince, on Saturday, March 11, at 8 p.m. at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor.
Single Tickets On Sale For SAMMY & ME, 2023 Mainstage Bonus Fourth Show at Bay StreetSingle Tickets On Sale For SAMMY & ME, 2023 Mainstage Bonus Fourth Show at Bay Street
February 2, 2023

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is pleased to announce that single tickets are now on sale for the bonus fourth Mainstage production, Sammy & Me, written by and starring Eric Jordan Young and written and directed by Wendy Dann. Sammy & Me will be performed at Bay Street Theater in rep with Master Class, Monday, August 14, through Sunday, August 20.
Photos: First Look at CM Performing Arts' A CHORUS LINEPhotos: First Look at CM Performing Arts' A CHORUS LINE
January 28, 2023

The Broadway Classic A Chorus Line comes to life on The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre Stage, running from January 28 - February 11. Check out photos of the production here!
WEST SIDE STORY Comes to the Argyle Theatre Next MonthWEST SIDE STORY Comes to the Argyle Theatre Next Month
January 27, 2023

The Argyle Theatre will present West Side Story, directed by Evan Pappas and Todd Underwood, choreographed by Todd Underwood, with musical direction by Christopher D. Littlefield. It will be performed from February 9, 2023, through April 2, 2023; the opening night will be celebrated on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 7:30 PM.
EVITA, IN THE HEIGHTS & More to be Featured in The Gateway 2023-2024 SeasonEVITA, IN THE HEIGHTS & More to be Featured in The Gateway 2023-2024 Season
January 26, 2023

The Gateway has announced its programming for 2023 -  2024! The Gateway’s new season will begin in May and features dazzling Broadway hits.
share