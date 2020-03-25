Bay Street Theater Online Theater Camps Begin March 30

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is pleased to announce the live online series Bay Street To-Go and our all new Online Children's Theater Camp with Bay Street's Director of Eduation, Allen O'Reilly. Camps will be broadcast via Zoom to the comfort of your very own home. To signup, visit the Education page at baystreet.org, or contact Allen O'Reilly at allen@baystreet.org. Participants will receive a link to join the Zoom broadcast, which they can activate prior to start time.



Online Theater Camp is open to kids ages 7 to 13 and will run virtually via Zoom on Mondays through Fridays from 2 to 3 p.m. starting March 30 through May 1. Instructor Allen O'Reilly will lead participants through fun and engaging activities that explore theater games, improv, script-reading, and more. For newcomers, the first week of camp is free. Prices may vary based on class size.



Bay Street To-Go is a virtual entertainment and education program that allows us to provide a unique and engaging live theater experience while we are unable to do so in-person. Whether it be live streams via Facebook, or virtual sing-alongs on Zoom, or online education classes, we are committed to reaching our audience while they navigate these difficult times. As we ourselves continue to respect quarantines and mandatory lockdowns, Bay Street Theater is committed to serving our community, and the patrons and subscribers that support us. Our audiences should feel free to make contact via email so that we may help address any of their needs or get them to somebody who can.



Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.





