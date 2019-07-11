Bay Street Theater Intern Co Announces INCOGNITO Cast And Creative Team

Bay Street Theater and Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is pleased to announce the summer intern production, INCOGNITO by Nick Payne, directed by Bay Street's Directing/Producing intern Kellie M. Beck and starring Bay Street Theater's 2019 Acting Apprentices. This production will run as a show directed, produced, designed and acted entirely by the summer intern company at Bay Street Theater. Performances run from August 8 - 10 with twilight performances at 4 pm. Tickets will be sold as Pay What You Can style directly at the box office.



In INCOGNITO, four actors play a combined 21 characters within INCOGNITO's three interwoven stories. A pathologist steals the brain of Albert Einstein; a neuropsychologist embarks on her first romance with another woman; a seizure patient forgets everything but how much he loves his girlfriend. INCOGNITO braids these mysterious stories into one breathtaking whole that asks whether memory and identity are nothing but illusions.



INCOGNITO is a recent work by playwright Nick Payne (If There Is I Haven't Found It Yet and Constellations). Other members of the creative team include Bay Street Theater interns Constanza Romero (Scenic Designer), Danielle DeLaFuente (Scenic Designer), Sami Eddy (Costume Designer), Annelise Salazar (Lighting Designer), Dasha Buchanan (Sound Designer), Adia Matousek (Prop Designer/Props Master), Nathan Repp (Master Carpenter), Noah Stape (Master Electrician), Arin Goldsmith (Visual Artist), Claire McEwen (Stage Manager) and Lindsay Hearon (Asst. Stage Manager). Other interns working on the production include Tiki Roberts (Production Manager), Avery Norris (Dramaturge), Faith O'Reilly (House Manager and Box Office), Talia Cohen (Assoc. Marketing Director) and Erin O'Donnell (Marketing Director).



INCOGNITO stars Bay Street Theater's acting apprentices Adam Brett, Enih Agwe, Geanna Funes and Ethan Metz.



"I can't wait to see what the amazing Bay Street interns and apprentices do with this fascinating and highly theatrical play," says Bay Street Artistic Director Scott Schwartz, "Incognito adds more color and variety to a great 2019 season!"



Nick Payne is a playwright and screenwriter who won the prestigious George Devine Award in 2009 with his play If There Is I Haven't Found It Yet. Produced at the Bush Theatre in October 2009 and directed by Josie Rourke and starring Rafe Spall. In 2012 it went to the Roundabout Theatre, New York, starring Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal and directed by Michael Longhurst. Nick studied at the Central School of Speech and Drama and the University of York, making his debut at The Royal Court Theatre in September 2010 with his comedy Wanderlust. In January 2012, Nick's play Constellations opened at the Royal Court Upstairs starring Rafe Spall and Sally Hawkins and directed by Michael Longhurst. Constellations transferred to the West End in November 2012 where it received universally glowing reviews. It also won the Evening Standard Best Play Award and was nominated for an Olivier Award for Best New Play. In 2015 Constellations transferred to Broadway.



Kellie M. Beck is a rising junior in the selective BFA directing program at the University of Michigan's department of Theatre and Drama. Over the summer, Kellie has worked closely with Jack O'Brien, Sarna Lapine, and Scott Schwartz for Bay Street's summer season.

She is one of the three founders of Blank Space Workshop at the University of Michigan, a Dramatist Guild sponsored organization that provides young playwrights with a safe space to workshop new plays and musicals. She currently serves as the organization's Associate Artistic Director. Kellie's most recent credits include directing Shakespeare's Twelfth Night, as well as her most recent play, Juliet (co-written with Alix L. Curnow) having been produced in the spring of 2019 at the Duderstadt Video Studio at the University of Michigan under her direction. She will return to the university in the fall to direct Sarah Ruhl's Eurydice.



Geanna Funes is excited to perform in Bay Street's Intern Production of INCOGNITO as Margaret, Patricia, Lisa Scott, and Sharon. Geanna was selected for Bay Streets Acting Apprentice following her graduation from Brenau University with her BFA in Acting and Musical Theatre and is a residing performer from Atlanta, GA. Prior to, she has performed in other shows: Safe Space (Judith Rose U/S), Noises Off (Belinda Blair/ Flavia Brent), Fuente Ovejuna (Laurencia), Monstrous Regiment (Polly Oliver Perks), Crazy For You(Irene), Raven and the Nightingale (Helen), Mermaid Song (Sea Witch), Once on this Island (Andrea/storyteller). Geanna would like to thank her family, friends, and all of the Bay Street staff for their support and encouragement.



Adam Brett is delighted to be back on Bay Street's stage in this provocative production. He was most recently seen in Bay Street's last play; Alan Fox's Safe Space directed by Jack O'Brien. Favorite roles include: Anthony in Sweeney Todd, Bottom in A Midsummer Night's Dream, Oscar in Sweet Charity, and the title role in The Phantom of the Opera. He would like to thank Kellie and his cast mates for a journey he will always remember. He owes a lifetime of gratitude to his parents for cultivating a life filled with love, creativity, and respect. Adam is a rising sophomore at Carnegie Mellon University where he is getting his BFA in acting.



Ethan Metz, an Acting Apprentice from Vernon, New Jersey, is a rising sophomore attending Montclair State University as an Acting BFA Major. He has made two appearances in mainstage productions his second semester. First being cast as Marmaduke in the production of Orlando written by Sarah Ruhl based on the original by Virginia Woolf. His recently finished project at Montclair was a New Works play entitled Daughters of the Rebellion by Guadalís Del Carmen, where Ethan played Juan Bates in its world premiere. The most recent show Ethan has been involved with is Safe Space by Alan Fox, directed by Jack O'Brien, where he understudied for the role of Marcus Wood and was cast as an Alman Student.



Enih Agwe is a rising sophomore at NYU. Recent roles include: the Witch in Into the Woods, Miss Hannigan in Annie, First Fairy in A Midsummer Night's Dream, and a student of Alman College in Alan Fox's debut play Safe Space, directed by Jack O'Brien. Enih is thrilled to be performing on the Bay Street Theater stage again alongside her amazing cast and crew. She would like to thank God for the opportunities He has given her as well as her family and friends for their love and support.



Bay Street Theater has employed 17 interns and four acting apprentices for this summer's Mainstage Season. Each intern works throughout the summer to assure that the Mainstage Season is a success. INCOGNITO will be the first time that each member of the intern company will put together a show from scratch, all doing jobs relating to their interests.



For more information or to purchase tickets, log on to www.baystreet.org or call the Box Office at 631-725-9500, which is currently open daily from, 11 am - Showtime.





