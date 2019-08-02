Bay Street Theater Hosts a Night of Bob Dylan Music with The Complete Unknowns

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts announces a special night of music for HarborFest weekend. Back by popular demand, The Complete Unknowns will be live in concert on Saturday, September 7 at 8 pm. Tickets on sale now at baystreet.org or by calling the Box Office at 631-725-9500.



The Complete Unknowns will serve up their celebration of the music of Bob Dylan. The emphasis this year will be covering Dylan's material from three important 70s albums including "Planet Waves," "Blood on These Tracks," and "Desire." Plus, there will be more well-known and deep tracks which the band provides for a complete Dylan experience that showcases his songs as well as the great musicianship that brought them to life. Players like Mike Bloomfield, Al Kooper, Rick Danko, Robbie Robertson, Russ Kunkel, Levon Helm and many more. Arguably one of the most prolific songwriters of our time, his work has been interpreted by many from Jimi Hendrix to Nina Simone. The bands mission is to entertain while maintaining the freshness and integrity of Dylan's work.



Tickets are $25 - $35 in advance and $35 - $45 day of show. The Box Office is currently open 11 am - show time through September 1. Beginning September 4, the Box Office will be open Tuesday - Saturday, 11 am - 5 pm. To purchase tickets, call 631-725-9500 or log on to baystreet.org.



Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.





