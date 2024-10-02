Bay Street Theater Celebrates AIA Peconic With 'Disposable Masterpieces' Napkin Exhibition

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



AIA (The American Institute of Architects) Peconic has partnered with Bay Street Theater to present an exhibition celebrating the time-honored tradition of exploring ideas spontaneously with the materials available to us in the moment. The exhibition open now features napkin sketches collected from AIA Peconic Members and friends throughout the year.



At this exhibition reception, Thursday, October 24th, from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm, the AIA Peconic will toast to the installation and all of its contributors. Catered nibbles will be provided with a cash bar. Admission for the reception is $10 for AIA Peconic members and non-members and can be purchased here. At 6:15 pm, there will be a brief Annual Meeting for AIA Peconic Members. The exhibition is presented by the Emerging Professionals Committee.



Said Maria Fumai Dietrich of AIA Peconic "We all know that feeling of being on the verge of spontaneous genius. The answer to a question, the solution to a problem, the image that conjures in our imagination is bursting and needs a place to land, even if just temporarily. We grab what's nearby -- perhaps the napkin under our drink at the local bar. And on that disposable medium, we put down our masterpiece. It's romantic. But it's also practical. (Not unlike architecture itself.) I have really enjoyed seeing the AIA Peconic community come together, led by the Emerging Professionals Committee, to sketch over the past few months. The collection of napkin sketches on view is a glimpse into the creative problem-solving and imaginations of individuals within our vibrant Membership and extended family of friends and colleagues in the region."



Before and after the reception, the exhibition will remain open free of charge throughout October and be open to the public during Bay Street Theater Lobby hours Tuesdays - Saturdays, 11 am - 5 pm, and during Bay Street performances.

