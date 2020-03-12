Bay Street Theater Cancels Weekend Events in March Due to COVID-19

Bay Street Theater has just released the following statement in regards to future programming:

Dear Bay Street Theater Family:

As the situation surrounding COVID-19 continues to unfold, Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has decided to cancel all weekend events from now through the end of March. Education classes and workshops will not be affected, however, and will proceed as scheduled.

This is a decision that is not made lightly, one that fully weighs the interests and safety of our patrons and our performers as we all navigate this difficult time. We ask our patrons to be patient and understanding through this process as we deal with artists and other issues. Says Executive Director Tracy Mitchell, "We know our audience understands. For those who wish to help out, it would be wonderful if they would consider donating their tickets, and we can easily provide them with a letter for tax purposes." Anyone with tickets should call the Box Office at 631-725-9500 to either donate or exchange their tickets for another off-season BST ticketed performance later this spring or even next fall. The box office will remain open Tuesday-Saturday 11:00am-5:00pm to assist with questions.

Uncertainty remains a reality concerning the spread of COVID-19, and in the coming weeks Bay Street Theater will be closely monitoring public health services and local municipalities to determine what is the best course of action regarding our April events. In the meantime, any updates regarding Bay Street programming will be available online at baystreet.org, or on our social media platforms.

Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center that endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.





Related Articles Shows View More Long Island Stories

More Hot Stories For You