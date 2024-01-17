Bay Street Theater Announces An Exciting, Fun Line-up Of Summer Camps For Kids

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced its all-new 2024 Summer Camp line-up of theatrical camps offering a wide array of options for kids of all ages.



Said Allen O'Reilly, Bay Street Theater's Director of Education and Community Outreach, "It's never too early to get a jump on our very popular summer camps! For kids not just from The Hamptons but from all over the world! A few new camps, as well as our all-time favorites, please join us for the best time of the year!"



All camps are 9.30-12.30, Monday - Friday. The line-up includes:





MY FAVORITE TALES WEEKLONG CAMP FOR KIDS AGES 4-7

July 8 through July 12

Participants will adapt their favorite fairy tales and myths into a presentation that will be performed for friends and family on the final day of camp!

MY LIFE: THE MUSICAL! WEEKLONG CAMP FOR KIDS AGES 9-12

July 8 through July 12

In this camp, students will work together with a teaching artist to create and perform their very own musical!





IMPROV SQUAD!–WEEKLONG CAMP FOR KIDS AGES 9-12

July 15 through July 19

Do you like Improv games? In this camp, learn about what makes these Improv games so fun and how the world of Improv relates to the world of Theater!



MY LIFE: THE MUSICAL!–WEEKLONG CAMP FOR KIDS AGES 7-9

July 15 through July 19

In this camp, students will work together with a teaching artist to create and perform their very own musical!





IMPROV SQUAD!–WEEKLONG CAMP FOR KIDS AGES 7-9

July 22 through July 26

Do you like Improv games? In this camp, learn about what makes these Improv games so fun and how the world of Improv relates to the world of Theater!



ON-CAMERA INTENSIVE AGES 9-12

July 22 through July 26

Participants will take a look at the business of auditions, on-camera acting, and the process of putting together resumes, headshots, and reels.



READY, STEADY, SHOOT. ACT!–WEEKLONG CAMP FOR TEENS AGES 13-17

July 22 through July 26

Do you shoot videos for TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, or Snapchat, make music videos, skateboarding or surfing videos, hanging with friends' videos? Do you vlog, shoot dramas, comedies, or horror films? Then, the Ready, Steady, Shoot. Act! Workshop is for you.



SING, SING A SONG!–WEEKLONG CAMPS FOR KIDS AGES 4-7

July 29 through August 2

Inspired by the ever-popular My Life: The Musical camps, this offering will provide lower elementary students the opportunity to learn the basics of musical theater!



ON-CAMERA INTENSIVE SUMMER CAMP AGES 13-17

July 29 through August 2

Participants will take a look at the business of auditions, on-camera acting, and the process of putting together resumes, headshots, and reels.



MY FAVORITE TALES!– WEEKLONG CAMP FOR KIDS AGES 4-7

August 5 through August 9

Participants will adapt their favorite fairy tales and myths into a presentation that will be performed for friends and family on the final day of camp!



MY LIFE: THE MUSICAL!–WEEKLONG CAMP FOR KIDS AGES 9-12

August 5 through 9th

In this camp, students will work together with a teaching artist to create and perform their very own musical!



MY LIFE: THE MUSICAL!–WEEKLONG CAMP FOR KIDS AGES 7-9

August 12-16

In this camp, students will work together with a teaching artist to create and perform their very own musical!



WHO DO I WANT TO BE TODAY?–WEEKLONG CAMP FOR KIDS AGES 4-7

August 12 through August 16

In this interactive camp for young actors; participants will work with masks, animals, creatures, and people masks) to explore the world of characterization and movement!



SHAKESPEARE MINI-MAINSTAGE!– TWO WEEKLONG CAMP FOR KIDS AGES 7-9

August 19 through August 30

In this performance class, participants will rehearse and perform an abbreviated version of a Shakespeare play! This year for 2 weeks!



SHAKESPEARE MINI-MAINSTAGE!– TWO WEEKLONG CAMP FOR KIDS AGES 9-12

August 19 through August 30

In this performance class, participants will rehearse and perform an abbreviated version of a Shakespeare play! This year for 2 weeks!



CREATIVE THEATER MIRACLES AGES 13-17

August 19 through August 23

Creative Theater Miracles with Stuart Ross introduces the process of creating stories, skits, monologues, songs, and parodies to create a new theater experience. Attendees will work together to create a dazzling new show of their own creation based on their lives, thoughts, and what makes them think, feel, and laugh.



Summer camps are July 8-August 30, EARLY BIRD PRICING is now offered at $450.00 per one-week camp and two-week camps at $900.



To enroll, please visit our Box Office Tuesdays - Saturdays 11 AM - 5 PM or call 631.725.9500, or contact us 24/7 at BayStreet.org. For additional information on any classes feel free to contact Allen O'Reilly at allen@baystreet.org or 631.725.0818 x213.