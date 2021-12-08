Bay Street Theater Announces 2022 Mainstage Season

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced its schedule for the 2022 Summer Mainstage Season. The three productions will be Windfall (May 31-June 19), a new comedy by Scooter Pietsch, directed by Jason Alexander; Anna in the Tropics (June 28-July 24) the Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Nilo Cruz, directed by Marcos Santana; and Ragtime (August 2-28), with music by Stephen Flaherty, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, and a book by Terrence McNally, directed by Will Pomerantz. Full cast and creative teams will be announced soon. Subscriptions are available by calling the Box Office at 631-725-9500 or online at baystreet.org.

In the comedy Windfall, five office workers in Columbus, Ohio toll under the heavy hand of a maniacal boss and dream of a better life. When the boss's antics become too much to bear, they bet their every last cent on a one billion dollar lottery jackpot. But the prospect of winning brings out the worst in these best friends. A dark, hilarious comedy that delves into how far any of us would go in our desire to have it all and live the American Dream. Windfall is produced by special arrangement with John Yonover and Ken Davenport . Directed by Jason Alexander

Nilo Cruz 's Pulitzer Prize-winning play, Anna in the Tropics, centers on a sultry and steamy cigar factory in 1929 Tampa, Florida, where the lives of a Cuban-American family are challenged by the vices and temptations that surround them. The factory owner, Santiago, wrestles with a gambling addiction that's emboldened by his half-brother, while his daughters, unhappy in their respective relationships, long for the affection of the factory's handsome lector. Romance, lust, and jealousy collide as the family confronts the discontent in their lives, as a wave of modernization threatens to dispel the very traditions they hold dear. Directed by Marcos Santana , whose work has been seen at Bay Street as choreographer of Evita and Camelot.

Rediscover America with Ragtime, the epic musical adaptation of E.L. Doctorow 's classic novel that captures the American experience at the turn of the 20th century. The worlds of a wealthy white couple, a Jewish immigrant father and his daughter, and an African American ragtime musician intertwine in this sweeping musical about America's Golden Age when our nation was mixing, boiling, and changing. Will Pomerantz , Bay Street Theater's Associate Artistic Director, will bring together the team with which he created Bay Street's extraordinary production of Evita to create a visionary new production of this Tony Award-winning contemporary classic to the East End.

Subscriptions are now on sale and remain the only way to get the best seats for the best price. For more information or to purchase a 2022 Mainstage Season subscription, log on to baystreet.org . While we are committed to producing our 2022 Mainstage Season, Bay Street Theater acknowledges that there may be changes to our schedule, our productions, and cancellations, if necessary. Mainstage Subscriptions are a terrific way to support our season, and retain their value despite any changes to the schedule.

The 2022 Mainstage Season is made possible, in part, by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature; New York State through the generosity of Assemblyman Fred Thiele and State Senator Kenneth P. LaValle; Town of Southampton; The Shubert Foundation; and fully or partially funded by the Suffolk County Department of Economic Development & Planning. Support for new work comes from the Joseph Stein New Musical Fund.

