Bay Street Theater Adds THE WIZARD OF OZ Youth Edition To Fall Acting Workshops

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts will present THE WIZARD OF OZ: Youth Edition, a one-hour adaptation of The Wizard of Oz, specially tailored for elementary and middle school-aged actors ages 7-14, has been added to this season's fun fall slate of workshops. The show, directed by the incomparable Bethany Dellapolla, will feature all of the favorite characters from the beloved MGM film classic: Dorothy, The Scarecrow, The Tin Man, The Cowardly Lion, and, of course, the Wizard, among others! Flexible casting! The materials have been prepared to help Bay Street mount the best possible production and to give the young cast an exciting and rewarding experience!



Said Bethany Dellapolla, Director and Choreographer, "There are lots of opportunities for students to play multiple parts. And everyone can be a Munchkin! I've done the show three times, and I love working with Bay Street!"

Ages 7-14, $450.00, November 23 - December 21 (with a performance at Bay Street Theater on December 21). To enroll, please visit https://www.baystreet.org/calendar/wizard-of-oz-youth, our Box Office, Tuesday - Saturday from 11 AM to 5 PM, or contact us 24/7 at BayStreet.org.

