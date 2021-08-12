Bay Street Presents Tony Walton A Lifetime Achievement Award

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced The Devil is in the Details-A Tribute to Tony Walton on Thursday, August 26, from 5 to 6 p.m. live and in-person at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor.

The evening is a celebration through story and song of the career of award-winning designer and director Tony Walton, hosted by Tony Award-nominee Melissa Errico. The evening will include virtual appearances by special guests and longtime collaborators of Tony Walton, such as Alec Baldwin, Kate Burton, Stephen Schwartz, Jerry Zaks, and more. Seating will be by general admission in accordance with all necessary health and safety guidelines. Proof of vaccinations and masks will be required upon entry. Tickets are available through a suggested donation of $25, and can be reserved through the Box Office by calling 631 725 9500 daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or at baystreet.org. Patron donors at the $1000 and up level may contact kim@baystreet.org for complimentary seating.

The evening will include a special presentation of a Lifetime Achievement Award to the Tony, Oscar and Emmy Award-winning designer and director Tony Walton , celebrating his six-decade career in theater, film, and television. The evening's host, Melissa Errico , will perform and discuss her work with the legendary designer, whose award-winning productions include the Broadway stagings of Pippin, House of Blue Leaves, Guys and Dolls, and the films Mary Poppins, The Boy Friend, The Wiz, and Murder on the Orient Express to name a few.

In 1991, Tony Walton was elected to the Theatre Hall of Fame.

"The Maria Callas of American musical theater," as Opera News has called her, referencing both her crystalline voice and dramatic, expressive intensity, Melissa Errico is a Tony Award-nominated actress, singer, and author who contributes regularly to The New York Times. She has a special connection to Bay Street Theater, where she played Betty Comden in Make Someone Happy, the bio musical about the lives of Comden & Green; and played Kate in Kiss Me Kate. Earlier this year, she appeared as a special guest performer in the 29th annual virtual Starry Night Gala Telethon. First known for her starring roles on Broadway, including My Fair Lady, High Society, and Les Miserables, her latest album, Sondheim Sublime, was called by The Wall Street Journal, "The best all-Sondheim album ever recorded, in which radiantly warm singing and sensitive, intelligent interpretation are tightly and inseparably entwined."

Television audiences know her for her featured roles on The Knick and Billions. In April 2020, she appeared in the celebrated Sondheim 90th Birthday Concert with Broadway.com and in May was featured on the PBS Poetry in America episode about Sondheim, which featured Melissa singing Finishing the Hat. She has also been keeping through these difficult months by offering multiple live-streams and conversations (many focused on Sondheim), teaching master classes for students across the country, and producing a delicious at-home cooking show The Honest Cook on Instagram, which she chronicled in an essay for Variety magazine.

Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.