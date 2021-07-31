Bay Street Hosts 30th Anniversary Gala Dinner Fundraisers

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced its 30th Anniversary Celebration continues with Mini-Gala Dinners throughout the remainder of the summer season. Due to COVID restrictions, a normal 500-person extravaganza on the Long Wharf was simply not possible this year. Instead, Bay Street continues hosting miniature galas at private residences of Bay Street Theater board members, patrons, and members of the theater-loving community.

Past hosts include Executive Director Tracy Mitchell and her husband Blaze Makoid, as well as Board of Trustee members and their spouses: Steve Sanders and Madelyn Simon, Mala and Jeff Sander, and Christine Wächter-Campbell and Bill Campbell. The fun continues with several more events, including a ladies outing at The Madoo Conservancy, as well as A Memorable Evening in Memphis Modern to be held at Trustee member Eric Segal and his wife Joyce's home in Southampton on Thursday, August 19, at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at baystreet.org or by contacting Director of Philanthropy, Kim Fink, directly at kim@baystreet.org.

With many restrictions still in place for large gatherings, Bay Street Theater decided to host many miniature summer gala dinner parties in lieu of its usual Summer Gala, which has traditionally been held on the wharf in Sag Harbor. Like the larger gala, these dinners have featured unique themes, signature cocktails and dinner menus, special guest hosts, surprise Tiffany moments and live performances. All have been held at magnificent private residences across The Hamptons.

Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.