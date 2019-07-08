BWW Review: The World Premiere Of SAFE SPACE at the Bay Street Theater

Sag Harbor's Bay Street Theater does it again with the second offering of their 2019 season, Safe Space. Continuing their tradition of fostering new works, the world premiere of Alan Fox's new play runs at the charming East End venue through July 21st. Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien directs the gripping one-act production.

The stirring tale hits many issues today. It starts with a beloved college professor assigning an essay that a student protests leading to the others voicing their "truth" with different, viable viewpoints. It is a well written and well-rounded story. Perhaps the ending was abrupt, but I digress.

Rodney Richardson is excellent as said college professor Marcus. The enthusiasm for teaching and subsequent frustration is relatable. Sasha Diamond wonderfully portrays Marcus' student Jenny, the one that starts all of the drama. Rounding out the brilliant ensemble cast is Tony and Academy Award winner Mercedes Ruehl as Judith, the president of the college. They work so well together adding to the tense atmosphere.

On the creative team, David Rockwell's set is well done. Rolling pieces make for seamless scene changes on the intimate stage. Keep an eye out for the scene in a rainstorm, too. Overall, it is a visually stunning production.

It will be exciting to see how this show continues to advance. Indeed, this is a must-see for the Summer season. A provocative story and stellar cast make this a thrilling night of theater.

Safe Space runs at the Bay Street Theater of Sag Harbor through July 21st. For more information and to purchase tickets, please call (631) 725-9500 or visit www.baystreet.org.

By Alan Fox, Directed by Jack O'Brien, Scenic Design by David Rockwell, Costume Design by Jane Greenwood, Lighting Design by Bradley King, Original Music & Sound Design by John Gromada, Prop Design by Andrew Diaz, Stage Management by Chris De Camillis, Casting by Telsey + Company

Starring Sasha Diamond, Rodney Richardson, and Mercedes Ruehl

Photo by Lenny Stucker





