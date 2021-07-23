BWW Review: THE FANTASTICKS at Theatre Three

It may seem a production of the classic musical The Fantasticks can be found anywhere. However, when you have a cast as wonderful as those in Theatre Three's incarnation, masterfully directed by Artistic Director Jeffrey Sanzel, you must check it out again. Running through August 15th at the beautiful Port Jefferson venue, this is the world's longest running musical.

Created by Tom Jones (Book & Lyrics) and Harvey Schmidt (Music), it is based on the 1894 play The Romancers. The lovely show tells a tale of two well-meaning - if slightly meddlesome - fathers scheming to convince their kids to marry. Twists and turn abound as the story unfolds.

Mr. Sanzel's superb ensemble cast is led by Theatre Three staple - who will soon be rejoining the national tour of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - Steve McCoy as El Gallo, our narrator. Indeed, an audience favorite is Mr. McCoy's beautiful rendition, with the rest of the cast, of the classic "Try to Remember". The conniving fathers are hilariously portrayed by Music Director Jeffrey Hoffman (Hucklebee, The Boy's father) and Kyle Imperatore (Bellomy, The Girl's father). The Girl, Louisa, is stunningly portrayed by Meg Bush and The Boy, Matt, is portrayed by Matthew Joseph Hoffman. They have a great rapport. Mr. Sanzel is also part of the cast as Henry with Steven Uihlein by his side as Mortimer. And rounding out the cast is Michelle LaBozzetta as The Mute observing the story, handing props, and acting as the wall between the houses of the families.

As for Mr. Sanzel's clever creative team, they created a gorgeous and engaging production. Chakira Doherty's stunning costumes are first-rate as is Randall Parsons' superb scenic design. Set in the 1960's, you'll find the stage has a rustic ether. And the choreography by Sari Feldman is light and breezy making great use of the stage.

And so, Theatre Three's offering of The Fantasticks is indeed a must see. It is vital that the community supports important venues like Theatre Three. And how could you not? A wonderful cast and the bustling town of beautiful Port Jefferson make for an enjoyable night of theatre.

The Fantasticks is presented by Theatre Three of Port Jefferson, Long Island, through August 15th. For more information and to purchase tickets, please call (631) 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com

Book & Lyrics by Tom Jones, Music by Harvey Schmidt, Directed by Jeffrey Sanzel, Musical Direction by Jeffrey Hoffman, Choreography by Sari Feldman, Stage Management by Melissa Troxler, Scenic Design by Randall Parsons, Costume Design by Chakira Doherty, Sound Design by Tim Haggarty, and Lighting Design by Robert Henderson, Jr.

Starring Steve McCoy, Matthew Hoffman, Meg Bush, Kyle Imperatore, Jeffrey Hoffman, Jeffrey Sanzel, Steven Uihlein, and Michelle LaBozzettaHere!