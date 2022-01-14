BEEHIVE: THE 60's MUSICAL to be Presented at The CM Performing Arts Center

If you were to poll all of America as to what their favorite decade was for music, the 60's would likely be the top decade chosen, and rightfully so. The 60's brought about many musicians who are still loved and listened to today, including the late Ronnie Spector who sadly passed earlier this week.

After a rough two years due to the world we live in today, the CM Performing Arts Center wanted to give audiences a break from the world today and to open up their 48th Season with a show that would make you want to dance in the aisles and leave still singing the music.

To make it even more of a party, The CM Performing Arts Center has brought on W A Meadwerks as a sponsor of the show. W A Meadwerks is Long Island's only Craft Meadery. They will be offering free tastings of some of their Craft Honey Wines to VIP Ticket Holders both before the show and at intermission. Additionally, they will be selling bottles and cans in the Lobby to enjoy during the performance or to take home!

The cast of the show features six of Long Island's most fierce female performers who remind the audience that while the 60's was a fantastic time for music, there is no shortage of incredible vocalists today in 2022.

BEEHIVE - The '60s Musical is a loving, rockin' celebration of that era's powerful female voices whose music stands the test of time - including Diana Ross, Janis Joplin, Carole King, Aretha Franklin, and Tina Turner! With over two dozen timeless hits, including "It's My Party," "Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow?," "Where the Boys Are," and "You Don't Own Me," the show takes you on a song-filled journey told from the perspective of six women coming of age during this unforgettable time, taking us from their first Beehive Dance through a decade of change. BEEHIVE - The '60s Musical will have you dancing in the aisles!

Directed and Choreographed by Kevin Burns

Musically Directed by Matthew W. Surico

Stage Management by Sarah Minto

Starring: Jess Ader-Ferretti, Ellie Eichenlaub, Steffy Jolin, Rebecca Martowski, Samantha Rosario, and Tiara Solorzano

For Tickets, call the Box Office at 631-218-2810 or visit www.CMPAC.com/event/Beehive

To Take a peek through the Virtual Playbill, go to: https://fliphtml5.com/qwunm/ebtt

For more information on the show sponsor, W A Meadwerks, go to: https://wameadwerks.com/