Argyle Theatre to Present ENCORE! A Musical Celebration With the Stars of The Argyle

Talented alumni take the stage to create an unforgettable evening of songs and memories on September 22, 2023, at 7:30 PM.

By: Sep. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Valley Stream Resident and Gin Blossoms' Lead Singer and Guitarist Robin Wilson Inducted I Photo 1 Valley Stream Resident and Gin Blossoms' Lead Singer and Guitarist Robin Wilson Inducted Into the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame
Feature: Kids Can Take to the Stage in Shakespeare with a Twist at The Patchogue Theatre T Photo 2 Feature: Kids Can Take to the Stage in Shakespeare with a Twist at The Patchogue Theatre This Fall!
Hunter Hayes to Perform at Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts in December Photo 3 Hunter Hayes to Perform at Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts in December
Cast Announced For BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL At The John W. Engeman Theater Photo 4 Cast Announced For BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL At The John W. Engeman Theater

Argyle Theatre to Present ENCORE! A Musical Celebration With the Stars of The Argyle

Experience the magic of live entertainment at The Argyle Theatre's Gala, Encore! A Musical Celebration, hosted by Artistic Director Evan Pappas with musical direction by Jeffrey Lodin, as talented alumni take the stage to create an unforgettable evening of songs and memories on September 22, 2023, at 7:30 PM. Long Island's premier theatrical venue continues to shine with this one-night-only event, showcasing the remarkable talents that have graced its stages over the past four seasons. 

The one-night-only special event will feature Becca Andrews (The Argyle's Legally Blonde, Honky Tonk Chicks), Tyler Belo (The Argyle's Spring Awakening, Hamilton National Tour), Dana Costello (The Argyle's Cabaret, Broadway's Finding Neverland, Pretty Woman),  Hana Culbreath (The Argyle's Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Annie National Tour), Alex Grayson (The Argyle's Spring Awakening, Broadway's Parade, Into The Woods), Jack Hale (The Argyle's Rock of Ages), Elliott Litherland (The Argyle's Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Opera North Carousel) Michelle Mallardi  (The Argyle's Elf, Footloose, Broadway Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Les Misérables), Ellie Smith (The Argyle's Grease, Miracle Valley Feature Film), and Ryan Thurman (The Argyle's Disney's The Little Mermaid, The Producers). 

“It brings me immense joy to celebrate the exceptional talent that has graced our stage over the past four years. Encore! A Musical Celebration is a testament to the dedication and artistry of our alumni, and it's an opportunity for us to express our gratitude to both the performers and our loyal audience for their unwavering support in creating unforgettable moments.” The Argyle Theatre Artistic Director, Evan Pappas 

Performance Date: Friday, September 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM 

$49 Orchestra & Premium Balcony // $39 Standard Balcony

$10 off for Season Ticket Holders

To purchase tickets Click Here, call the Box Office at 631-230-3500 or email BoxOffice@ArgyleTheatre.com




RELATED STORIES - Long Island

1
Bay Street Theater Will Host Screening of SPEAK TO ME as Part of the 4th Annual Black Film Photo
Bay Street Theater Will Host Screening of SPEAK TO ME as Part of the 4th Annual Black Film Festival

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts will host a much-anticipated screening of SPEAK TO ME as part of the 4th Annual Black Film Festival. Learn more about the screening and how to attend here!

2
Cast Announced For BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL At The John W. Engeman Theater Photo
Cast Announced For BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL At The John W. Engeman Theater

The John W. Engeman Theater announces the cast and creative team  of BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL. Performances begin on Thursday, September 14, 2023,  and run through Sunday, October 29, 2023.  

3
The Staller Centers Fall 2023 Season To Feature Leslie Odom Jr., Tom Segura and More Photo
The Staller Center's Fall 2023 Season To Feature Leslie Odom Jr., Tom Segura and More

The Staller Center for the Arts Fall 2023 Season kicks off tonight in a sold out performance from Corinne Bailey Rae.

4
Stephen Pearcy The Voice of RATT Comes to Patchogue Theatre in January 2024 Photo
Stephen Pearcy The Voice of RATT Comes to Patchogue Theatre in January 2024

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts brings Stephen Pearcy The Voice of RATT to the stage on Sunday, January 21 at 7pm.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Rewind: Adam Kantor Takes BroadwayWorld Backstage at RENT Video
Rewind: Adam Kantor Takes BroadwayWorld Backstage at RENT
Exclusive: Rhythm of Life' From 'A Collective Cy: Jeff Harnar Sings Cy Coleman' Video
Exclusive: Rhythm of Life' From 'A Collective Cy: Jeff Harnar Sings Cy Coleman'
Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway
View all Videos

Long Island SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jersey Boys
The Gateway Playhouse (8/04-9/10)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fiddler on the Roof
The Gateway Playhouse (1/26-2/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ted Vigil - John Denver Tribute
Theatre Three (10/27-10/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# In The Heights
The Gateway Playhouse (3/15-4/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Til Death Do Us Part...Your First!
Jeanne Rimsky (9/30-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Planet of the Tapes Radio Show LIVE from Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame
Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame (9/17-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Elf The Musical
The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre (12/02-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Play On!
Theatre Box (11/10-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Holiday Spectacular on Ice Starring Nancy Kerrigan!
The Gateway Playhouse (12/01-1/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Red
South Shore Theatre (9/22-9/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You