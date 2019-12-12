All New All Star Stand-Up Comedy Returns To Bay Street Theater On January 17

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is pleased to announce an evening of all new All Star Stand-up Comedy on Friday, January 17 at 8 pm. Tickets are $30 when purchased in advance and $40 when purchased the day of the event; on sale now at baystreet.org or by calling the Box Office at 631-725-9500. The Box Office is open Tuesday- Saturday 11 am - 5 pm or until showtime. The box office will be closed for the holidays December 22 - December 31 but tickets are available online 24 hours during these dates.

All Star Comedy returns to Bay Street and is presented in partnership with Joseph Vecsey (Optimum's UnMovers, Netflix's Father of the Year). The night of comedy features the rising stars of comedy including Ken Krantz (Sirius XM, New York Comedy Festival), Sergio Chicon (Seeing Other People, Gotham Comedy Live), and Dawn B (Mixtape Comedy Show, Real Deal Comedy Jam).





