Alan Cumming And Ari Shapiro Debut New Show At Whyte Hall In The Fire Island Pines Next Month

Alan Cumming (Cabaret, "The Good Wife") and Ari Shapiro (NPR's "All Things Considered," Pink Martini) both transport audiences to other worlds through their stories. Now, they're joining forces in song to perform "Och & Oy! A Considered Cabaret" on Saturday, September 21 with two performances at 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM. The exclusive New York debut of their new evening of tunes and tall tales at the majestic Whyte Hall in Fire Island Pines, in addition to an audience Q&A after the show. The evening is presented by Daniel Nardicio and features musical direction by Henry Koperski.

When Cumming was asked: "Why Ari?," Alan said "I've got to know Ari over the last few years, both socially and when he interviewed me for a couple of events. The last time was an evening in DC and by the end of it I realized our chemistry and the unusual combo of us, as well as the fact that Ari has an amazing voice, would make for a really great cabaret show. And kapow! We're doing it! What I love most is it's fresh and ever-changing and there's an element of the audience being a part of the ever changing with the Q&A section. And mostly it's just two chums mucking about and hopefully being entertaining!'

Shapiro responded, "When Alan first suggested that we create a show together, I didn't quite believe him. Then as we started to dig in to this collaboration, I realized how much our professional lives actually complement each other. We're both storytellers who try to help audiences better understand themselves and the world around them. This show lets us explore those shared ideals on stage together, through stories and songs. A friend said it must be scary to work with someone as celebrated and experienced as Alan. But in fact, this collaboration is one of the easiest things I've ever done, because Alan is such a generous and talented performer. I know that any time I jump, he'll catch me."

Alan Cumming (Cabaret, "The Good Wife") and Ari Shapiro will peform "Och & Oy! A Considered Cabaret" on Saturday, September 21 with two performances at 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM. Whyte Hall is at 577 Fire Island Blvd, Fire Island Pines, New York. Tickets, which are $85 for general seating and $120 for premium seats with post-show party, are available at www.dworld.us





