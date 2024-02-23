Adelphi Students to Present Dark Comedy THE MOORS Beginning This Month

Adelphi University's student production of The Moors by Jen Silverman will run for six performances at the Adelphi's Performing Arts Center from Wednesday, February 28 through Sunday, March 3. The dark comedy features the themes of love, desperation, and visibility.

The New York Times describes the show as "Truly clever and intelligent." The story is about two sisters and a dog who live out their lives on the bleak English moors, dreaming of love and power. The arrival of a hapless governess and a moor-hen set all three on a strange and dangerous path.

The shows will take place in Adelphi PAC's Olmsted Theatre at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 28, featuring an Artists Talkback; 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 29, and Friday, March 1, and Saturday, March 2. A 2 p.m. matinee will take place on both Saturday, March 2, and Sunday, March 3. Livestream will be available during both Saturday, March 2, performances.

Tickets are $30, with discounts available to seniors, students, alumni and employees. For more information call the Lucia and Steven N. Fischer Box Office at 516-877-4000 or email boxoffice@adelphi.edu. Regular box office hours are Wednesday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and the box office is also open two hours before all ticketed performances. Ticket sales and additional information are available online.