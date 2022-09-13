Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tickets are on sale to the general public starting Friday, September 16 at 10 a.m.

Sep. 13, 2022  
Adam Sandler Comes to UBS Arena in October

Adam Sandler will be bringing his unique brand of comedy and song back to North America this fall including his only New York Metro area show on October 27 at UBS Arena at Belmont Park. This date also marks Sandler's first appearance at the new venue, located just 30 minutes from Penn Station via Long Island Rail Road.

A successful actor, writer, producer, and musician, Sandler has also performed on stage to live audiences on a sold-out tour across the U.S. and Canada. In 2018, 100% Fresh was released on Netflix which was Sandler's first comedy special in twenty years and filmed during his last concert tour. In conjunction with Netflix, Warner Bros. Records released the audio companion to Sandler's critically acclaimed Netflix special.

Beyond his beloved standup, Sandler's films have grossed over $3 billion worldwide and his films on Netflix have been some of the streamer's most successful. Sandler's recent film 'HUSTLE' was a critical and audience favorite.

UBS Arena at Belmont Park is made for music and built for hockey. New York's newest premier entertainment and sports venue and home of the New York Islanders is developed in partnership with Oak View Group, the New York Islanders and Jeff Wilpon. Providing a significant boost to the regional economy, the world-class entertainment venue, with its timeless and classic design, bridges its iconic past with today's advanced technology and amenities.

The $1.1 billion multi-purpose, state of the art arena opened in November 2021 and has welcomed top artists including Harry Styles, Sebastian Maniscalco, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, TWICE, Eagles and John Mayer. The venue will host more than 150 major events annually while delivering an unmatched live entertainment experience including clear sightlines and premier acoustics. UBS Arena is designed to accommodate 19,000 people for concerts and 17,255 for NHL games. In an effort to build a greener future, UBS Arena intends on being carbon neutral for operations before 2024, which will make it the first arena to do so on the eastern United States seaboard.


