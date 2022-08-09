Acrobatic Cats Come To Port Washington in September

Acrobatic Cats are coming to the Jeanne Rimskey Theater in Port Washington, NY next month. Performances are September 2-4, 2022.

The Amazing Acro Cats, featured on Netflix's "Cat People" are a troupe of trained, rescue house cats, that tour to support Rock Cats Rescue, a 501c3 nonprofit.

Their one-of-a-kind, purrformance features talented domestic house cats (all former orphans, rescues and strays) riding skateboards jumping through hoops, ringing bells, balancing on balls and other feats of agility and entertainment. The show finale is the only all-cat band in the world: Tuna and the Rock Cats. With rock cats on guitar, drums, piano...plus the recently added Jazz cats on saxophone, trumpet and clarinet.

Chief Executive Human (CEH) Samantha Martin uses clicker training, a technique involving only positive reinforcement to train her troupe. Samantha and her assistants tour the U.S in their catified bus, which provides purrfect accommodations for the 16 feline stars of the show (and some surprise friends), and often a litter of foster kittens.

The Amazing AcroCats have been featured on national TV shows like The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl, CBS News Sunday Morning, and PBS Novas Cat Tales.

Rock Cats Rescue is focused on saving cats One Click at a Time through cat welfare, rescue, and adoption. The show promotes the importance of bonding and training cats with positive reinforcement while finding homes for rescued cats. Currently RCR has found homes for 309 kittens since 2009.

For more information please visit http://www.rockcatsrescue.org

For tickets please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2190276®id=181&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brownpapertickets.com%2Fevent%2F5514690?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1