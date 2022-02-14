Ace Frehley Comes To The Patchogue Theatre Next Month

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts (PTPA) presents original KISS guitarist and Rock n Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Ace Frehley with opening act Tokyo Motor Fist (featuring members of Danger Danger and Trixter) on Thursday, March 3 at 8:00PM.

Lobby and bar concessions open at 7pm. Tickets range between $39.00 - $79.00 plus fees and can be purchased online anytime at PatchogueTheatre.org or at the Box Office, (631) 207-1313, 71 East Main Street in Patchogue. Advanced ticket purchase is strongly recommended.

Patchogue Theatre currently requires patrons to show either proof of a negative COVID-19 test OR proof of full vaccination status to attend events. View our COVID-19 Policy for details.

Here are a few things you probably know about Ace Frehley: He's the original lead guitarist for KISS (which he co-founded in 1973). He was also their best-his song-within-the-song guitar solos are as much a part of KISS as the band's seven-inch platform boots. And he's always been the coolest member of KISS-rock 'n' roll swagger, laid-back, mysterious-just ask Tom Morello of Rage Against The Machine, or Naoko Yamano of Shonen Knife, or Abbath of Immortal. Even people who don't like KISS still love Ace.

What you may not know is that Ace Frehley has not been a member of KISS since 2002, when he left his second tenure with the band. In his time away from KISS (1983-1996, and 2002-present), Frehley has put together the most successful solo career of any member - current or former - and Ace is on a roll. He's ready to embark on his next musical journey with Spaceman, his third solo outing in four years. Of all Ace's post-KISS recorded output, Spaceman might be the closest link to his widely acclaimed 1978 solo record, both in spirit and execution.

Along with writing and recording new material, Ace has been tirelessly hitting the road, playing festivals, as well as dates stateside and in Australia and Japan . As always, Ace is traveling at an altitude us mere mortals will never understand-a life lived to the fullest, and one that has defied... well, everything. That said, if you ever see the Space Ace in the cosmos, there's only one proper reaction: "Hey look, it's rock 'n' roll!"

Ace Frehley VIP Experience package - Sold separately at Ace Frehley Square Site

• Backstage In-Person Socially Safe Photo Op with Ace Frehley after the show

• One Personal Item (Excluding Musical Instruments or Parts) Signed by Ace Frehley

• Signed Ace Frehley Tour VIP Laminate

• Signed Ace Frehley Tour Setlist

• Ace Frehley Pick Set (3 picks - a $15 value)

• Signed Ace Frehley Classic 1970s Smoking Guitar 8x10 Photo (a $60 value)

• Signed Ace Frehley Spaceman Promo 8x10 Photo (a $50 value)

• Signed Ace Frehley Origins Promo 8x10 Photo (a $50 value)

Important Notes:

• The Ace Frehley VIP Experience package is for one person only.

• VIPs must show an actual vaccination card (not a photo) and be subject to a temperature check.

• This package doesn't not include a concert ticket which must be purchased separately to participate in the experience.

• All items will be provided at the show, and detailed instructions will be sent to you via e-mail a few days before the event. No returns on VIP Packages.

