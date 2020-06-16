ALBERT EINSTEIN: STILL A REVOLUTIONARY Director Up Next On Tom Needham's SOUNDS OF FILM

Director Julia Newman, the director of Albert Einstein: Still a Revolutionary, is Tom Needham's special guest on the next SOUNDS OF FILM.

Albert Einstein, the most famous scientist of all time, was a world renowned celebrity, greeted like a rock star when he appeared in public. An anti-war firebrand, Einstein also spoke out on issues ranging from women's rights and racism to immigration and nuclear arms control. But today, his image has been neutered into that of a charmingly absent-minded genius. He was, in fact, a powerful force for social change and a model for political activism.

Using a wealth of rarely-seen archival footage, correspondence, and new and illuminating interviews, Julia Newman's documentary Albert Einstein: Still a Revolutionary makes the case that Einstein's example of social and political activism is as important today as are his brilliant, ground-breaking theories.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, Julia Newman worked in advertising as a producer of television commercials for over twenty years. As a travel writer, her pieces have appeared in the New York Daily News, Miami Herald, Metropolitan Home and Travel & Leisure. She served as Executive Director of the Abraham Lincoln Brigade Archives for five years.

Newman's previous, award-winning documentary, Into the Fire: American Women in the Spanish Civil War, portrayed the American medical workers and journalists who served in the first fight against Fascism.

THE SOUNDS OF FILM is the nation's longest running film and music themed radio show. For the past 30 years, the program has delivered a popular mix of interviews and music to listeners all over Long Island, parts of Connecticut and streaming live worldwide on the internet. Past people interviewed for the show include Jim Breuer, Cheech & Chong, Alec Baldwin, Billy Joel, William H. Macy, John Debney, Howard Shore, Kurtis Blow and Ralph Macchio.

