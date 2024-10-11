A DREAM BEYOND THIS PAIN to be Presented at Attention Theatre!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



ATTENTION THEATRE! is presenting the premiere performances of A Dream Beyond This Pain, a drama about the Freedman and Mathews families on Long Island holding on to their American Dream through the tumultuous years since 2010. The play will be presented for four performances at the Baha'i Center at 11 West Jamaica Avenue in Valley Stream on Friday, October 18 at 7pm, Saturday, October 19 at 2pm and 7pm, and Sunday, October 20 at 2pm. Admission is free. Reservations are encouraged.

ATTENTION THEATRE! presents original dramas and comedies on subjects which are difficult for communities to deal with and dangerous to ignore. In the Freedman and Mathews families, pain and pain relief are so wound up together, through the use of medicinal and recreational drugs, that it's hard for them to know how to find peace within their homes, their families, and themselves. Can they recover from their struggles and hold on to their dreams?

A Dream Beyond This Pain is written and produced by Jonathon Ward, a long-time playwright and resident of Valley Stream. It is directed by Lori Kee, an award-winning director who recently directed the premiere of Candlelight by John Patrick Shanley. The cast includes: Roger Hendricks Simon, best known for his role as Bernie Jacobs in Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps; Laura Nieves, voted Outstanding Solo Artist at Planet Connection; Mike Funk, an award-winning actor and musician who grew up in Massapequa and taught at Long Island's School of Rock; Joss Gyorkos, who graduated this year from NYU Drama Program; Kira Bennett, a bicoastal actress who recently played Juliet in Romeo and Juliet; and Kimmarie Bowens, who originated the role of Jane in Israel Horovitz's BBC radio play "Phone Tag". Assistant Director Michael David Johnson studied acting with Anna Deavere Smith who pushed him towards working on original social issue plays.

Admission for A Dream Beyond This Pain is Free, but reservations are recommended. They are made by calling (516) 263-0408 or emailing jonathonward47@gmail.com with the date and time of the performance and how many seats you would like reserved. There is limited seating, and those on the reservation list will be seated first. Recommended age range for the play is 17 years-Adult. For other information and questions, call 516-263-0408.

