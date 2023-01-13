Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

3RD ANNUAL BROADWAY SKATING PARTY Benefit To Support Bay Street Theater

The Broadway Skating Party is a chance for Bay Street's audience to take to the ice and channel their inner Olympic skater for a private, 90-minute ice-skating party.

Jan. 13, 2023  
Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the 3rd annual Broadway Skating Party, an ice-skating party and benefit on Sunday, February 5, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Buckskill Winter Club in East Hampton. The rink, which normally holds 200, will be closed to all but the first 80 guests who purchase tickets.

Those attending the evening will enjoy a soundtrack loaded with Broadway favorites. Doors open at 6 p.m., skating begins at 6:30 p.m., and guests can call ahead to reserve their skates. Tickets are $25 per person and include rentals from Buckskill Winter Club. Skate sharpening by Buckskill staff is available for an additional fee. For more information, please contact Kim Fink, Director of Development, at kim@baystreet.org.

The Broadway Skating Party is a chance for Bay Street's audience to take to the ice and channel their inner Olympic skater for a private, 90-minute ice-skating party at the beautiful Buckskill Winter Club. Guests can enjoy music from their favorite Broadway musicals, past and present, that will help them find their groove on the ice. During the party, Buckskill's snack bar will be open to serve hot chocolate and other refreshments, and Buckskill staff will be on-hand to provide skate sharpening for an additional fee. All ages and levels welcome!

Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.



THE WEDDING SINGER Comes to Bellport This Month Photo
THE WEDDING SINGER Comes to Bellport This Month
The Wedding Singer The Musical Comedy, based on the 1998 Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore film, will open on January 27 and run until February 26 at The Gateway in Bellport.
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards
The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.
Chris Rice-Thomson Joins Long Island Nonprofit Benefit Concert Photo
Chris Rice-Thomson Joins Long Island Nonprofit Benefit Concert
 Hindi's Libraries, a literary nonprofit that donates new and gently used children's books to recipients at no cost, has announced Chris Rice-Thomson as the master of ceremonies for its benefit concert featuring singer, songwriter and actor Martin Kaye.
UNBOSSED & UNBOWED: The Shirley Chisholm Story Comes to Bay Street Theater Photo
UNBOSSED & UNBOWED: The Shirley Chisholm Story Comes to Bay Street Theater
Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts will present Unbossed & Unbowed, a one-woman play written and performed by Ingrid Griffith about the life of Shirley Chisholm, the first African-American woman to run for the Presidency of the United States.

Comedians Announced For 13th Annual All Star Comedy Stand-Up SeriesComedians Announced For 13th Annual All Star Comedy Stand-Up Series
January 13, 2023

On Saturday, February 4, comedians Ben DeMarco, Mike Sicoli, and Nick Whitmer will perform. Then, on Saturday, February 25, the evening will be hosted by Adam Mamawala and will feature Tom Cassidy and Francisco Aldorando. Then, to celebrate Women's History Month, and all-female lineup of comedians will perform Saturday, March 25, including Linnette Palladino, Chanel Ali and Regina DeCicco.
Friends Of Bay Street Lists 22 Long Island Avenue For SaleFriends Of Bay Street Lists 22 Long Island Avenue For Sale
January 12, 2023

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts announces that Friends of Bay Street has listed for sale 22 Long Island Avenue in Sag Harbor. This was to be the site of the proposed new Bay Street Theater development.
THE WEDDING SINGER Comes to Bellport This MonthTHE WEDDING SINGER Comes to Bellport This Month
January 12, 2023

The Wedding Singer The Musical Comedy, based on the 1998 Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore film, will open on January 27 and run until February 26 at The Gateway in Bellport.
2023 Summer Camps Announced At Bay Street Theater
January 12, 2023

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is pleased to announce its full roster of 2023 summer camps. Throughout the eight weeks of July and August, 14 theater camps for children and teens age 4 to 17. Bay Street Theater is excited to welcome our youngest constituents back for another fun and enriching summer, and with camp choices from Shakespeare to musical theater, there are options for everyone.
Chris Rice-Thomson Joins Long Island Nonprofit Benefit ConcertChris Rice-Thomson Joins Long Island Nonprofit Benefit Concert
January 11, 2023

 Hindi's Libraries, a literary nonprofit that donates new and gently used children's books to recipients at no cost, has announced Chris Rice-Thomson as the master of ceremonies for its benefit concert featuring singer, songwriter and actor Martin Kaye.
