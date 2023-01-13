3RD ANNUAL BROADWAY SKATING PARTY Benefit To Support Bay Street Theater

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the 3rd annual Broadway Skating Party, an ice-skating party and benefit on Sunday, February 5, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Buckskill Winter Club in East Hampton. The rink, which normally holds 200, will be closed to all but the first 80 guests who purchase tickets.

Those attending the evening will enjoy a soundtrack loaded with Broadway favorites. Doors open at 6 p.m., skating begins at 6:30 p.m., and guests can call ahead to reserve their skates. Tickets are $25 per person and include rentals from Buckskill Winter Club. Skate sharpening by Buckskill staff is available for an additional fee. For more information, please contact Kim Fink, Director of Development, at kim@baystreet.org.



The Broadway Skating Party is a chance for Bay Street's audience to take to the ice and channel their inner Olympic skater for a private, 90-minute ice-skating party at the beautiful Buckskill Winter Club. Guests can enjoy music from their favorite Broadway musicals, past and present, that will help them find their groove on the ice. During the party, Buckskill's snack bar will be open to serve hot chocolate and other refreshments, and Buckskill staff will be on-hand to provide skate sharpening for an additional fee. All ages and levels welcome!



Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.