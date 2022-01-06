2022 Lotte Lenya Competition Application Deadline Extended

The Kurt Weill Foundation for Music today announced an extension of the application deadline for the 2022 Lenya Competition preliminary auditions. The new deadline, Wednesday, 2 February, was announced to ensure that as many contestants as possible can safely prepare for and participate in this year's contest. The Competition guidelines otherwise remain unchanged. As previously allowed, contestants may use pre-recorded accompaniment in their preliminary audition videos if pandemic conditions make it unsafe to record in a live setting.

Adjustments to the dates and format of the semifinal round are also under consideration. Any changes will be announced on the Kurt Weill Foundation website and through other media outlets. The public Finals of the 2022 Lenya Competition will take place Friday, 6 May in New York City, Merken Concert Hall at Kaufman Music Center.

About the Lotte Lenya Competition

More than a vocal competition, the Lotte Lenya Competition recognizes talented young singer/actors who are dramatically and musically convincing in repertoire ranging from opera/operetta to contemporary Broadway scores, with a focus on the works of Kurt Weill. Since its inception in 1998, the Lotte Lenya Competition has grown into an internationally recognized leader in identifying and nurturing the next generation of "total-package performers" (Opera News) and rising stars in both the opera and musical theater worlds. In awarding more than $1.1 million in prize money since the Competition's inception, the Kurt Weill Foundation has celebrated the talent and supported the careers of hundreds of singing actors worldwide.