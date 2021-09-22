Gateway's Haunted Playhouse Opens Next Month

Long Island's number one haunted attraction, Gateway's Haunted Playhouse, returns for THREE ATTRACTIONS in its twelfth season of Halloween scares. Camp Restart at Campers' Pike on the Forgotten Road at Southaven Park in Yaphank opens October 1st, Camp Terror at The Gateway in Bellport opens October 7th, and Gateway's Not So Scary Adventure for Kids will begin on October 16.

Tickets are $15 for Camp Terror and Campers' Pike on the Forgotten Road is $25 per car and driver and $15 for each additional passenger. Hours are 7:00pm-10:00pm on Thursday and Sunday and 7:00pm-11:30pm on Fridays & Saturdays. Patrons are required to purchase tickets in advance online at GatewaysHauntedPlayhouse.com. Recommended for ages 13 and older.

Have your senses jarred as you take a spine-tingling tour through Long Island's oldest and most haunted professional theater. This terrifying labyrinth is rated one of Buzzfeed's Top 25 Haunted Houses Across America, one of America's Best Haunted Attractions by Hauntworld Magazine, one of USA Today's "Top Ten Haunted Houses in New York" and was voted "Best Haunted House on Long Island" by News12.

Camp Terror will take place at The Gateway in Bellport, 215 South Country Rd. Of the theme, Haunt Director, Michael Baker states, "Camp Gateway originally opened as a camp for overachievers in the 1970s; however, it soon turned to terror as the camp's staff became possessed by the demon spirits of a nearby graveyard. The crazed staff, overrun by a demented Camp Director, spread terror and committed atrocities among the campers. Many of the campers went missing... with some inhabited by the demon spirits themselves. The camp was condemned by the state after many confirmed abominations and after a fatal event... It is said that the original occupants of Camp Terror still roam the grounds awaiting victims. Will the demons follow you home? Will you become a victim and fall prey to the Camp Director and his staff? Will you morph into a demon camper and be stuck at Camp Terror forever?"

Gateway's Haunted Playhouse, County Executive Steve Bellone and the Suffolk County Legislature Present Campers' Pike on the Forgotten Road, a Drive-Thru Attraction at Southaven Park, 761 Victory Ave, Yaphank, NY 11980. Of the theme, Baker states, "When the founder of Camp Gateway lost his brother (Camp Director of the now known Camp Terror) to murder years earlier, he decided to open a new camp to help reconcile those previous atrocities and to help re-educate youth to become better people. Camp Restart at Campers' Pike was meant to be a beacon of hope for troubled youth and became sanctioned by the state. Troubled youth were sent to this camp for reeducation. Campers were sent by their families and from detention facilities - all with the purpose to work out their issues and to better their souls. However... Camp Restart could not escape the demons from Camp Terror. Possession soon took over and this camp became consumed by the very atrocities and hauntings that they were trying to avoid. Many traveled to Camp Restart for redemption but their journey on Camper's Pike quickly became a nightmare that ate their souls and consumed their lives, bringing their darkest fears to light. It was a program built on good, that crumbled under evil." Keep your car doors locked! Campers' Pike is a haunted drive that will torment you for all eternity. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

Please arrive no more than 15 minutes prior to your ticketed time slot. This will be a 30-minute drive-through experience.

Gateway's Haunted Playhouse is open on the following dates:

Camp Restart at Campers' Pike on the Forgotten Road(only) Fri-Sat, Oct 1-2,

Camp Terror and Campers' Pike on the Forgotten Road:

Thurs-Sun, Oct 7 -10,

Thurs-Sun, Oct 14-17,

Thurs-Sun, Oct 21-24,

Thurs-Sun, Oct 28-31

Gateway's Not So Scary Kids Adventure Opens on October 16 and runs each Saturday and Sunday from 11:30am - 3:30pm through Oct 31.

The Kids Adventure includes a well-lit, Halloween-themed tour that introduces fun characters along the way. Admission is $15 for adults & children - Buy online at thegateway.org. Recommended for ages 3 and up.

Dozens of professionally trained actors prepare and rehearse each character that inhabits the haunt, giving it a unique, theatrical quality unrivaled on the island. These actors inhabit a carefully crafted, three-dimensional environment created and built by The Gateway's renowned design and production team. Over 100 people are on hand every evening to ensure the smooth operation of each haunt. It is one of the largest fundraisers of the year for the non-profit using all production departments, its vast pool of professional actors, and our core of acting volunteers, drawn directly from our Gateway School for the Performing Arts.

Each year, a new theme, path, and characters are created, giving patrons a brand new experience as they explore the walk-through and drive-through attractions. Now celebrating its 12th year, Gateway's Haunted Playhouse has grown from its original two-week run, to now a month-long of terrifying scares.

Admission to Camp Terror at The Gateway in Bellport will require patrons to be FULLY VACCINATED to attend performances. (The CDC considers an individual to be fully vaccinated at least 14 days after their second dose of an FDA or WHO authorized two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, or at least 14 days after their single dose of an FDA or WHO authorized single dose COVID-19 vaccine); however, it is not necessary for admittance to Campers' Pike on the Forgotten Road or for Gateway's Not So Scary Kids Adventure. For Camp Terror, every patron will be required to provide valid proof of vaccination (NYS Excelsior Pass or COVID-19 vaccination card) along with a valid picture ID (driver's license, passport, student ID, or military ID). Masks will be required at all events. Masks must:

Completely cover the nose and mouth

Fit snugly against the sides of the face and not have gaps

Not be a face shield, gator, bandana, scarf, or have vents

Please do not attend Camp Terror or Gateway's Not So Scary Kid Adventure if you are having any symptoms that indicate possible illness.