World Irish Dance Champions to Bring A TASTE OF IRELAND to Arkansas

One of the world’s top Irish dance shows, featuring a starry roster of international dance champions, A Taste of Ireland—The Irish Music & Dance Sensation comes to Arkansas, in March for two performances only: 3:00pm, Sunday, March 23, 2025 at Robinson Center in Little Rock and 7:30pm, Tuesday, March 25, 2025 at Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Offering an exhilarating celebration delivered with more than a pint of Irish wit, A Taste of Ireland—The Irish Music & Dance Sensation is presented by Pace Live as part of its 2025 world tour. The production debuted in the U.S. in 2024 with a wildly successful Off-Broadway engagement, followed by smash hit runs around the world, where it was praised by Time Out Sydney as “world-class Irish dancing, melodic folk music mashups, live acapella tap battles, and craic galore,” and BroadwayWorld Sydney as “an evening to excite and satisfy your Irish palette.” For tickets and information, the public may visit ATasteofIrelandShow.com.



Featuring an acclaimed cast of World Champion Irish dancers, dazzling musicians, and a contemporary vocalist, A Taste of Ireland—The Irish Music & Dance Sensation combines Irish charm with sensational talents for an unforgettable evening of entertainment. Set to reimagined classics such as “Danny Boy,” “Wild Rover,” “Tell Me Ma,” and others that have been given modern spins, the high-octane performance offers thrilling dance performances that convey heartfelt emotion, transporting audiences through Ireland’s tumultuous history with electrifying dances, dramatic scenery, and spectacular lighting effects.



Directed by Brent Pace, produced by Ceili Moore, with music by Charlie Galloway, the production features World Champion Irish dancers, stars from Lord of the Dance and Riverdance such as headliners Alliyah O’Hare (nine-time World Champion, formerly of Lord of the Dance), Callum O’Neill (World Champion, formerly of Riverdance), Julia O’Rourke (four-time World Champion, star of JIG), and Cian Walsh (World Championship runner-up, who has appeared Off-Broadway), who are set to perform, among other world-class Irish dancers and performers. (NOTE: casting is subject to change.)



A Taste of Ireland—The Irish Music & Dance Sensation blends cultural traditions with modern flair and plenty of ‘craic,’ creating a performance that has had audiences across the globe leaping to their feet for an immersive experience that captures the essence of Irish culture. With more than 150 five-star reviews on Facebook, the show combines storytelling with modern Irish dance, tap, and contemporary dance, while its world-class performers offer up heartwarming storytelling, to create a memorable and dynamic performance that bridges traditional and contemporary Irish art forms.



Said the show’s producer and director Brent Pace, “We offer audiences an unforgettable adventure through the heart and soul of Ireland, where every beat of music and every step of Irish dance shares a captivating journey. Each narrative is interwoven with dramatic lighting and breathtaking visual scenery, with performances meticulously crafted to express the depth of these stories, ensuring that you feel Ireland’s history through the movement, music, and dance.” He also notes, “Dance fans will be further thrilled to find that the taps in A Taste of Ireland—The Irish Music & Dance Sensation are not pre-recorded but performed 100 percent live. Every performance is a breathtaking feat of excellence.”



A Taste of Ireland—The Irish Music & Dance Sensation is produced by Pace Live and features music by Charlie Galloway, scenic design by Gavin Leahy, lighting design by Ben Hughes, and vision and sound design by Jack Kearney and Tyler Watkins. Ben Ling serves as technical coordinator, with Meika Clark as associate lighting designer, Pablo Lafuente as the studio engineer, Molly Armstrong as costume consultant, and Sean Higgins as the videographer.



