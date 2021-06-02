WII Vet and Subject Of MY FATHER'S WAR Arthur Herzberg To Attend Performance at TheatreSquared

Art Herzberg, whose journey from D-Day on a beach at Normandy through the Battle of the Bulge is chronicled in TheatreSquared's My Father's War, is traveling from Phoenix to Fayetteville to join the audience on Wednesday night, June 2, to watch the performance on his 96th birthday.

Former Pfc. Herzberg will be joined by family, friends and, the company of performers-including his daughter Amy Herzberg, who plays both herself and her then-19-year-old father in the play.

Just after the evening's bows, the company will celebrate the World War II veteran, complete with birthday cake on stage and for the socially distanced audience members.

When: Wednesday, June 2nd, 7:30pm performance and 9:30pm birthday celebration.

This birthday kicks off a week of celebration for TheatreSquared and the company of My Father's War. Art Herzberg will also join for the company's Gala for Education and Access on Thursday evening, June 3, at the Fayetteville Public Library. Finally, the company will continue the observance of the Memorial Day holiday with a special presentation of colors on Sunday, June 6th to recognize the 76th anniversary of the landing at Normandy, or D-Day, in which Mr. Herzberg took part.

Where: TheatreSquared, 477 West Spring Street, Fayetteville, AR.

The play is a funny-and deeply moving-time-traveling adventure. When Amy puts on her father's old helmet, she is plunged into a world at war. Pfc. Art Herzberg is a Jewish kid from Chicago's North Side who lands at Normandy on D-Day and fights through to the Battle of the Bulge, surviving one near-death experience after another through luck, chutzpah, and sheer comic timing-while his daughter chases down the story that still haunts him.

An early version of the play was staged in one of TheatreSquared's first seasons, with support from Denise & Hershey Garner and Jim & Nancy Blair, before moving on to readings and translated productions in Germany, Italy and England.

"It is such a thrill to be welcoming audiences back to the theatre in person," said T2 Executive Director/Producer Martin Miller. "We're also happy to continue to offer a high-definition livestream to patrons at home. Every service member and veteran nationwide who wishes to see this play is invited to watch My Father's War entirely free."

My Father's War joins the hit production Bryna Turner's At the Wedding-developed at TheatreSquared-on stage as Arkansas's largest professional theatre returns to in-person performances following a year of successful streaming offerings and national critical acclaim. The return to in-person performance comes after a year of streaming work featured among the "Top Theatre of 2020" by The New York Times along with recognition as an "outstanding drama company" by The Wall Street Journal.

Due to continued distancing protocols at the theatre, tickets for in-person attendance are extremely limited.

