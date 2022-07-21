The Royal Players Announces 2022-2023 Season Featuring HELLO, DOLLY!, A CHRISTMAS CAROL & More

The historic Royal Theatre in Downtown Benton is preparing for its 2022-2023 season. This 29th season for The Royal Players is filled with an eclectic group of musicals ranging from a retelling of an iconic literary tale, a musical theater classic, and a Disney favorite, just to name a few.

The Royal Players will host their 3rd annual Haunted House, sponsored by Arvest Bank in October 2022. Dates, and ticketing information regarding the haunted house will be available at a later time. If the past two years have been any indication patrons are in for a scary good time!

Their shows will start with "A Christmas Carol: The Musical" December 1 through 11 2022. Charles Dickens's classic holiday tale comes to life with music from legendary composer Alan Menken, lyrics from Tony Award Winner Lynn Ahrens, and a book from Ahrens and Mike Ockrent. Ebenezer Scrooge is a miserly curmudgeon who values his own personal wealth above the happiness of others. When it comes to Christmas cheer and giving, he responds angrily with a "Bah! Humbug!" But when he is visited by three ghosts on Christmas Eve, he must confront his selfish ways on a journey through his past, present, and future.

Next up is "Titanic: The Musical", which plays February 9 through 19 2023. Winner of the 1997 Tony Award for Best Musical, this show takes place on the RMS Titanic, the famed ocean liner that sank during its maiden voyage on April 14, 1912. Told through a wide-ranging cast of characters, from the ship's owner, the Captain, the crew, and the passengers, we see how that fateful trip unfolds and what happens when it is plunged into chaos. Featuring music and lyrics from Maury Yeston, and a book by Peter Stone, this is an in-depth story of humanity within one of the most famous tragedies of all time.

Playing from April 20 through 30 2023, the classic musical "Hello, Dolly!" comes to The Royal. Adapted from Thornton Wilder's "The Matchmaker", this show is filled with humor, romance, and some of the most beloved songs in the history of musical theater. With music and lyrics from Jerry Herman and a book by Michael Stewart, we follow the exploits of Dolly Gallagher-Levi, a matchmaker who travels to Yonkers, New York to find a match for a wealthy merchant. What follows is a sweet, funny, and highly entertaining musical that is sure to delight audiences.

From June 8 through 18 2023, it's time to go "Under the Sea" with "Disney's The Little Mermaid". Based on the classic animated film, which in turn is based on one of Hans Christian Andersen's best known stories, this show centers on Ariel, a young mermaid, and the love story that blossoms between her and the human prince, Eric. With music from Alan Menken, lyrics from Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater, and a book by Doug Wright, this aquatic tale will charm children and adults alike with its unforgettable songs such as "Under the Sea", "Kiss the Girl", and "Part of Your World".

Rounding out the Royal Players summer productions is "Little Women", which plays from August 3 to 13 2023. Featuring music by Jason Howland, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein, and a book by Allan Knee, this musical retelling of Louisa May Alcott's classic novel follows the adventures of Jo, Meg, Beth, and Amy March. Jo is trying to get her stories published, but struggles to find a publisher who is interested. She gets some advice from her friend, Professor Bhaer, to write from her own experiences. She takes this advice and begins to write the stories of her and her sisters, as well as their experience coming of age during the American Civil War.

Tickets for each of these Royal Players shows can be purchased at www.theroyaltheatre.org. General admission tickets are $18, tickets for Seniors aged 60 and up, members of the military, and college students with valid ID are $15, and tickets for students 12th grade and under are $8. For further questions about this season, please contact The Royal Theater at 501-315-5483 or by email at theroyalplayers@gmail.com.

If you are interested in sponsoring a show or directing for the Royal Players please contact us at theroyalplayers@gmail.com. Director's submission should include your resume and contact phone number.