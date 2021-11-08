The Arkansas Repertory Theatre Announces Pay-What-You-Can Night For A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS

The Arkansas Repertory Theatre has announced Pay What You Can Night on December 2, 2021 at 7 p.m. for A Charlie Brown Christmas.

Patrons are invited to the first preview by paying any amount they wish for tickets. Tickets must be purchased in person at the Box Office at 601 Main Street on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 9 a.m. There are at least 100 tickets available for purchase, tickets are limited to two per person, and are first come, first served.

Single tickets are now on sale for A Charlie Brown Christmas. The whole Peanuts gang comes to life in this stage adaptation of the classic TV special, featuring a fantastic, jazz-infused score.

Surrounding each performance, The Rep's lobbies will be brimming with holiday fun! Between matinee performances, the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub will be offering hands-on "make and take" crafts for all ages. Guests will be able to shop for unique gifts from local artisans. And a certain North Pole resident will be stationed at his "post office"- accepting and certifying letters, and posing for pics!

Before and after evening performances, the party is on! Come early and stay late for live music (we dare you not to sing along) and more unique shopping. The bar will be open, featuring $1 drinks for any guests wearing "ugly Christmas sweaters"! The Rep thanks the sponsors of A Charlie Brown Christmas -- Chip and Cindy Murphy, McLarty Automotive Group, and Arvest Bank.

The Arkansas Repertory Theatre welcomes Anna Kimmell back in the theatre directing A Charlie Brown Christmas. Anna is happy to be back in Little Rock after a four-year stint as the Director of Education at Arkansas Repertory Theatre! Favorite moments during her tenure include swinging into The Rep's production of Chicago, directing a staged reading of Chelsea Clinton's She Persisted Around the World, developing and launching The Heard Project, and directing and choreographing Willy Wonka Jr. Before joining The Rep, Anna served as the Director of Education at Mill Mountain Theatre in Virginia where she developed year-round theatrical training programs for all ages, designed and led theatre outreach initiatives, and directed and choreographed main stage, black box, and touring children's productions.

She now fills the same role at Flat Rock Playhouse in North Carolina. On a collegiate level, Anna has taught at Hollins University and the University of Central Arkansas. She's traveled to Los Andes, Chile to lead theatre workshops for rural students and to Malawi with a donor-engagement project through Heifer International. An Atlanta-native with a BFA in Musical Theatre from Elon University, Anna has also performed across the country in regional productions and on The Wizard of OZ National Tour.

Bridget Davis will be the Assistant Director. Bridget is a Little Rock-native, and an alumni/founding member of The Rep's young artist program. She was most recently seen on The Rep's stage as Dyanne in Million Dollar Quartet, and off stage as a Musical Theatre teacher with Education at The Rep. Other performance credits include: Sally Brown (National Tour: A Charlie Brown Christmas), Sister Mary Robert (Sister Act), Sandy (Grease), Sophie (Mamma Mia!). She received her Bachelor of Music in Music Theatre from Oklahoma City University. Bridget currently lives in Little Rock and teaches Musical Theatre to young artists, works as a Pure Barre Instructor, and is an active performer in the community.

The Rep is thrilled to partner with the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub for A Charlie Brown Christmas. Director Errin Stanger, says "We are thrilled to partner with the Arkansas Repertory Theatre this Christmas season! The Innovation Hub is happy to provide unique hands-on make and take experiences for young audience members. This collaboration is a perfect demonstration of arts organizations supporting one another and doing more together! Youth will have a chance to explore the lobby area of the theatre seeing Santa in his workshop, building their own reindeer with reindeer kits, creating holiday greeting cards, letters to Santa and shrinky dink Christmas ornaments. Guests will also have a chance to shop from local artists displaying their handmade talents just in time for the giving season. We are proud to support The Rep and enhance STEAM throughout our community."

Due to the age range of our audience members for this show, there will be different COVID-19 safety protocols for matinee performances and for evening performances.

For evening performances (Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m.) a negative COVID-19 test result obtained within 72 hours (3 days) of the event will be required of all patrons. In lieu of a negative test, patrons may volunteer their proof of full vaccination against COVID-19, with the final vaccine dated at least 14 days prior to the event. Negative test results or proof of vaccination must be dated with your full name matching your ID. Either a physical copy or photo of a physical card/test result will be accepted. Please note, if anyone under 12 attends these performances, they must provide proof of a negative test. Once inside, masks must be worn at all times, except while actively eating or drinking.

For matinee performances (Saturdays at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., Sundays at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., and weekdays at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.) patrons will NOT be required to show a negative test result or proof of vaccination to enter. However, masks will be required to be worn at all times while in the building, and concessions will not be sold during these performances.

If you have a cough, fever, shortness of breath, or any other symptom associated with COVID-19, please do not attend the event.

More information about the Spring '22 Season and subscriptions can be found at www.TheRep.org.