SIX, COMPANY, and More Set For 2023-24 Procter & Gamble Broadway Series at Walton Arts Center

During a live sneak peek event this evening Walton Arts Center announced the 2023-24 Procter & Gamble Broadway Series, featuring six must-see shows.

From pop stars to Broadway classics to an adaptation of one of the greatest American novels, this Broadway season is one of the most exciting yet. Five of the shows are coming straight from Broadway on their first national tours and will be making their Arkansas debut. Combined these shows have earned 12 Tony Awards® and one Grammy Award®.

"We are all so excited about our upcoming Broadway subscription season," said Jennifer Ross, vice president of programming at Walton Arts Center. "It has a little bit of everything, including new shows coming straight from Broadway, a new iteration of a classic Sondheim work, a magical show for the whole family and one of our country's most powerful novels adapted for the stage by Aaron Sorkin."

In addition to the six-show lineup, Walton Arts Center also announced three Broadway add-on shows for the 2023-24 season. Patrons who subscribe now are the first who can purchase tickets to three performances of The Cher Show November 19-21, which will hold technical rehearsals and launch the national tour from Walton Arts Center; eight performances of Les Misérables January 2-7; and four performances of Hairspray May 3-5.

Broadway subscriptions are on sale now. Subscribers get the best seats at the best price for all Broadway shows along with priority access to new shows, discounts on most other shows during the season and free ticket exchange and replacement.

Six-show Broadway subscription packages range from $326 to $478 for Tuesday and Wednesday evening and Thursday matinee, and $381 to $533 for Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening, and Saturday and Sunday matinees. Package prices vary depending on seat location and include all fees. Dates, programs and prices are subject to change.

Subscriptions are available now for a limited time and can be renewed or purchased online at waltonartscenter.org, by calling the subscriber concierge at 479.571.2785 or in person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office weekdays 10 am until 2 pm. Single tickets to all Broadway and other shows in the 2023-24 season will be available later this summer.

Full Season Lineup:

SIX

Sept. 12-17

8 performances

Arkansas Premiere

From Tudor Queens to pop icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix 500 years of historical heartbreak into a euphoric celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

The New York Times says SIX "Totally Rules!" and The Washington Post hails it as "Exactly the kind of energizing, inspirational illumination this town aches for." SIX won 23 awards in the 2021/22 Broadway season, including the Tony Award® for best original score (music and lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for best musical.

TINA - The Tina Turner Musical

Dec. 12-17

8 performances

Arkansas Premiere

An uplifting comeback story like no other, TINA - The Tina Turner Musical is the inspiring journey of a women who broke barriers and became the "Queen of Rock 'n' Roll." Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits, this electrifying sensation will send you souring to the rafters.

Featuring her much-loved songs, TINA - The Tina Turner Musical is written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall and directed by the internationally acclaimed Plyllida Lloyd.

Jagged Little Pill

Jan. 23-28

8 performances

Arkansas Premiere

Joy, love, heartache, strength, wisdom, catharsis, life - everything we've been waiting to see in a new Broadway show - is here in the exhilarating, fearless new musical based on Alanis Morissette's world-changing music.

Directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin, 1776), with a Tony-winning book by Diablo Cody (Juno) and a Grammy Award-winning score, this electrifying production about a perfectly imperfect American family "vaults the audience to its collective feet" (The Guardian). "Redemptive, rousing and real, Jagged Little Pill stands alongside the original musicals that have sustained the best hopes of Broadway" (The New York Times).

Company

Feb. 20-25

8 performances

Arkansas Premiere

It's Bobbie's 35th birthday party, and all her friends keep asking, why isn't she married? Why can't she find the right man and isn't it time to settle down and start a family? As Bobbie searches for answers, she discovers why being single, being married and being alive in the 21st century could drive a person crazy.

Winner of five Tony Awards, including best revival of a musical, Company strikes like a lightning bolt. It's brilliantly conceived and funny as hell" (Variety). Helmed by three-time Tony Award-winning director Marianne Elliot (War Horse, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Angels in America), this revelatory new production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's groundbreaking musical comedy, is at once boldly sophisticated, deeply insightful and downright hilarious. Company features Sondheim's award-winning songs "You Could Drive a Person Crazy," "The Ladies Who Lunch," "Side by Side by Side" and the iconic "Being Alive."

Aladdin

March 26-31

8 performances

From the producer of The Lion King comes the timeless story of Aladdin, a thrilling new production filled with unforgettable beauty, magic, comedy and breathtaking spectacle. It's an extraordinary theatrical event where one lamp and three wishes make the possibilities infinite.

Come see why audiences and critics agree, Aladdin is "exactly what you wish for!" (NBC-TV).

To Kill A Mockingbird

April 16-21

8 performances

Arkansas Premiere

All rise for Academy Award® winner Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork. The New York Times Critic's Pick To Kill A Mockingbird is "the most successful American play in Broadway history" (60 Minutes). Rolling Stone gives it five stars, calling it "an emotionally shattering landmark production of an American classic," and New York Magazine calls it "a real phenomenon. Majestic and incandescent, it's filled with breath and nuance and soul." With direction by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher, To Kill A Mockingbird has quickly become "one of the greatest plays in history" (NPR).