Review: THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL at The Royal Theatre

My favorite beginning-of-the-year activity now is heading to The Royal Theatre in Benton to see what the Young Players have done over their Christmas break. For three weeks, these young actors learned lines, choreography, and songs for LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL, which finishes out Sunday, January 19, and has done an amazing job. The dedication and talent these young performers bring to the stage are truly inspiring. Watching them bring such a beloved story to life with their energy and creativity is a fantastic way to kick off the new year.

With Book by Joe Tracz, Music and Lyrics by Rob Rokicki, Adapted from Rick Riordan's The Lightning Thief, and Directed by Justin A Pike, we follow the journey of Percy (Joshua Scapin Tagua), a teenager struggling with dyslexia, ADHD, and an absent father. Along the way, Percy discovers he is no ordinary teenager—he's a demigod, the son of Poseidon. Joining him on his journey are his loyal friend Grover (Jason Jackson), a satyr tasked with protecting him, and Annabeth (Sascha Bass), a brave and intelligent daughter of Athena. Together, they embark on a thrilling quest to retrieve Zeus' stolen lightning bolt, clear Percy’s name, and prevent a war among the gods. As they face mythical monsters and uncover shocking truths, Percy learns about friendship, bravery, and his own untapped potential.

I love this cast! The three main heroes truly shine in their roles. Tagua, Jackson, and Bass’ chemistry, energy, and talent bring the story to life in such an engaging way, that watching them navigate this epic journey together is so much fun.

The villains were a delight to watch. Braden Lisowe brought a compelling mix of charm and menace to the role of Luke, an angsty teen with a grudge, keeping the audience guessing about his true motives. Brooklyn Swindle delivered a delightfully sinister energy as Mrs. Dodds, and her friends became a monstrous force to reckon with—a standout moment in the show. And Jackson Ray absolutely nailed the role of Hades, bringing a perfect mix of flair and intimidation. His performance easily wins my starry-heart eyes!

It’s always a treat to see the lovely Patricia Loera on stage as Sally, bringing warmth and depth to the role. On top of her heartfelt performance, she also doubled as Music Director, showcasing her incredible talent and dedication to the production. Equally entertaining is Jeremy Clay as Poseidon, whose charm radiates effortlessly with just his presence. His commanding yet charismatic portrayal adds a delightful touch to the show.

The music in The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is high-energy and packed with emotional depth. This rock-infused score perfectly captures the essence of Percy Jackson's world. Percy repeatedly protests that he is a “Good Kid,” and there was one moment when Tagua sang it with such raw emotion that I almost cried. The song truly highlights his internal struggle. "Another Terrible Day" with Mr. D (Carson Clay) was a hilarious standout, providing comedic relief while showcasing Clay's impeccable timing and charisma.

“Put You in Your Place,” performed by Clarisse (Spike Eells), Annabeth, and the rest of the cast, was a well-choreographed showstopper. The high-energy number not only featured impressive choreography by Annslee Clay but also highlighted the rivalry and tension between the characters. Eells' performance as Clarisse was full of spunk and attitude, perfectly complementing the fast-paced rhythm of the song. And of course, there's the fan-favorite "The Campfire Song," where the cast humorously trash-talks their godly parents, adding a lighthearted, fun moment to the show.

Up next for the Young Players is Seussical Jr in February. Hopefully, Arkansas' unpredictable weather won’t cause any delays or disruptions for their rehearsals and performances.

CAST

Percy Jackson – Joshua Scapin Tagua

Annabeth – Sascha Bass

Grover – Jason Jackson

Luke – Braden Lisowe

Mr. Brunner/Chiron -- Jack Clay

Mr. D/Dionysus -- Carson Clay

Sally Jackson – Patricia Loera

Ensemble – Brayden Armstrong

Katie Gardner – Eli Atkins

Aunty Em/Medusa -- Alana Dunn

Clarisse – Spike Eells

Squirrel – Evan Hauser

The Oracle – Jaydis Hauser

Charon – Mallory Lafferty

Hades – Jackson Ray

Thalia – Isabella Smotherman

Mrs. Dodds – Brooklyn Swindle

Silena Beauregard – Savannah Young

PRODUCTION/CREATIVE

Director – Justin A. Pike

Music Director – Patricia Loera

Choreography – Annslee Clay

Stage Manager – Amy Armstrong

Lighting & Scenic Design – Justin A. Pike

Sound – Trevor Armstrong

Microphones – Lucy Holman

Costumes – Susan Melton

Music Operator – Bree Coffman

Photography – Matthew Burns

