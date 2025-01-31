Review: HOW BLACK MOTHERS SAY I LOVE YOU at The Weekend Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Though they had to push the opening of HOW BLACK MOTHERS SAY I LOVE YOU back a week due to the snowpocalypse, The Weekend Theater in Little Rock opened its production of Trey Anthony’s powerful play to an eager audience Friday, January 24. The delay did little to dampen the enthusiasm for this production, which explores the complex relationships between mothers and daughters. Directed with sensitivity and passion by the amazing Miki Gaynor, the production drew the audience into its emotional depths, bringing both laughter and tears as the story unfolded. You have until February 9 to experience this show, so grab your tickets at https://weekendtheater.org.

Set in Brooklyn, New York, Daphne (Michelle Young Hobbs/Valerie Arnold) has chosen to live her life to the fullest despite her cancer diagnosis. Her daughter Valerie (Shamber Uzuh/Alexandra Brown) has been caring for her, while her other daughter, Claudette (Carissa Rodgers/Akayla Jones), returns home after three years away to help. Adding to the dynamic is Daphne’s favorite, Cloe (Spencer Steward/Shameka Watson), who happens to be a ghost. As with many mother-daughter relationships, tensions run high. Valerie is struggling with marital problems, Cloe—despite being dead—remains fiercely protective of Daphne, and Claudette harbors lingering resentment that demands to be addressed. Without giving too much away, this play revolves around church gossip, LGTBQIA themes, mortality, and finding the perfect hat. Seriously, you don’t want to miss it!

So, you would never have guessed that this was Miki Gaynor’s first time directing. I’ve seen her in multiple productions as an actress, and she impresses me every time, so it doesn’t surprise me that she has brought that same level of talent and insight to this show. Her keen eye for storytelling, coupled with her ability to draw out deeply authentic performances from the cast, makes this production feel both intimate and powerful. It’s a remarkable debut that promises an exciting future for her as a director.

Because this show is double cast, I was only able to see half of the actors portraying these wonderful characters. However, based on the outstanding performances I witnessed, I have no doubt that the other set brings equal depth and authenticity to the story. I would have loved the opportunity to see the other cast bring their own magic to the stage.

Michelle Young Hobbs as Daphne is exactly how you would imagine a strong yet vulnerable matriarch to be. She brings a commanding presence to the stage, and you can’t help but fall in love with her. Her performance is deeply moving, and her chemistry with the girls is as if she really was their mother.

The beautiful Shamber Uzuh as Valerie delivers a powerful and emotionally rich performance, capturing Valerie’s inner turmoil with grace and intensity. She was stylish, and her portrayal of a daughter vying for her mother’s approval was perfect. As an added bonus, I had the privilege of sitting close to her real mother, whose overwhelming pride was both heartwarming and contagious—it made me even prouder to witness such a stunning performance.

Akayla Jones as Claudette embraced the angsty daughter role with passion and authenticity, delivering a performance that was both raw and deeply moving. She fully embodied Claudette’s frustration, resentment, and longing for connection, making every scene she was in feel charged with emotion.

Seasoned actress Spencer Steward as Cloe had me guessing to the very end. Her facial expressions were IT. She was killing it, and I was convinced she may take out the whole cast. Even my neighbors were a little concerned about what she was going to do. I loved it! Spencer is so much fun to watch. She has a bright future ahead of her.

The vibe in the theater is electric. During intermission, the choir in the back (fellow audience members) were singing along to the jams being played. I tried to catch them on video, but sadly, I wasn’t fast enough. We were all having the best time.

For more information on this show, visit their website at https://weekendtheater.org.

